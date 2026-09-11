Image Image Credit Alessandro Levati / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2026 red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2026 in Venice, Italy and Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bebe Rexha revealed on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast that she messaged Drake and had not received a response.

Rexha said she did not know whether Drake saw the DM or read it without replying.

She also recalled a hilariously awkward encounter with Drake and his security at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Bebe Rexha has a serious crush on Drake. On Thursday (Sept. 10), the “I’m a Mess” singer appeared on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, where she revealed that she slid into Champagne Papi’s DMs — except he never responded.

About midway through their sit-down, Martinez asked Rexha what kind of guys’ DMs she tends to slide into, to which the Grammy-nominated musician joked, “All shapes, colors, sizes, everything.” The radio personality then replied, “You’re just out here shooting your shot.”

Rexha went on to share that she reached out to Drake “after his thing,” though she didn’t specify what she was referring to, and wrote, “I am your dream girl. I’m Albanian. I got a fat a**. I got my own thing going on for me.” The DIRTY BLONDE artist added that she’s not sure whether he ever saw the DM or, even worse, read it and simply ignored her.

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bebe Rexha performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 28, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Bebe Rexha says she’s not stressing over Drake because she has “eggs on ice”

Martinez later suggested messaging Drake from her own account, which the singer thought might come off a little “too thirsty.” Instead, Rexha insisted the “My Voice” author send something along the lines of, “Hey, I want to set you up with my friend,” would probably be a better move. When asked what she’d do if Drizzy turned her down — and, more specifically, whether she’d write a song about it — Rexha hilariously broke out into a melody.

The “Meant to Be” hitmaker, who’s previously opened up about her struggles with PMOS (formerly known as PCOS), also mentioned that she froze her eggs. “I also wrote a lyric the other day. I was like, 'I don’t fret on no man ‘cause I got eggs on ice'… I’m not tripping,” she said, followed by Martinez humorously pointing out that Drake might “f**k around, take that hook, and put some verses on it.”

Watch the interview below, then keep scrolling to see what else Rexha said about Drake.

Bebe Rexha remembers getting the “dirtiest look” from Drake at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Later in their conversation, Rexha pointed out that Drake has already dated one of the “baddest” women there is: Rihanna. “I feel like anybody who’s dated Rihanna, like, you just can never go up from there,” she explained. “I feel like where do you go from there? I’m just going to keep it 100.”

Martinez insisted that Drake is “so going to reach out” once he sees the interview, though Rexha wasn’t so sure. “I ran into him at [the 2019 Grammy Awards] one time, but he was with his crew, and there was some drama going on at the time. I was like, ‘Hey, daddy. Hey, baby,’ and he gave me the dirtiest look,” she remembered. “And his security came to me and was like, ‘Do not call him that.’”

Hopefully Drizzy finds his way back to that DM eventually. Until then, keep shooting your shot, girl!