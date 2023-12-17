Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images and Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Baby Tate and North West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

According to some social media users, Baby Tate looks like North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. On Tuesday (March 26), the “I Am” hitmaker posted a TikTok that was met with hilarious reactions.

The comments ranged from “I swear I thought this was North” to “Tell me why I thought this was Miss Westy,” a reference to the 10-year-old’s self-coined moniker on Kanye’s “TALKING.” Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, “OKAY I GET IT.” A separate tweet read, “They [are] calling me Norther Wester.”

The post eventually made its way to Hollywood Unlocked today (March 27), where users had varied opinions. “I’m not in the mood for this, this morning,” the top reply read. Another person stated, “I looked North and West… still didn’t see it.” Elsewhere, media personality Weezy WTF claimed, “This look like Northie but [as a] Black mom.”

Responding to people’s remarks online, Tate shared, “The IG blogs have found the original tweet but forgot to add this one to their post, so now the old [people] from Facebook think I’m the one comparing myself to a 10-year-old instead of the 200 people who said it in my TikTok comments. I hate the internet!”

Musically, the artist has been riding on the success of her viral song “Grip.” The record initially appeared on October 2023’s Baby Tate Presents - Sexploration: The Musical. She’s also working on her next album, which is expected to debut some time in 2024.

Earlier this year, Tate spoke to REVOLT about her forthcoming LP, the creative process behind it, and more. She explained, “Musically, it’s almost done. I have to get back in the studio after the tour to finish some things and add some things. But, that’s just the first part. Music has to get created, and then visuals, and then plans, marketing and all types of things. If we’re talking percentages, I’m about 45 percent there.”

Tate confirmed, “The album is coming this year; I hope to dive a bit deeper into some of my other talents, such as acting and voice acting. I’m just going to continue making amazing music.”