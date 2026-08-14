Image Image Credit NDZ / Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayra Starr performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 7, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Starrgirl introduces new global collaborations and genre influences to Ayra Starr’s catalog.

Listeners get insights into Ayra Starr’s experimental approach and her vision for this album, as she navigates Afrobeats and pop with confidence.

The album’s 16 tracks showcase unique guest features and reflect the expanding international presence of Afrobeats.

Ayra Starr isn't interested in staying in one lane.

The Grammy-nominated singer released her third album, Starrgirl, on Friday (Aug. 14), delivering a 16-track project that feels less like a collection of songs and more like an introduction to every version of herself. The album arrives after months of anticipation and features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN, Leon Thomas, kwn, Danny Ocean and Theodora.

If the title wasn't already a giveaway, Starrgirl is built around Ayra's larger-than-life vision. The Beninese-born Nigerian artist moves comfortably between Afrobeats, R&B and pop while refusing to let any single sound define her.

Several songs had already given listeners a glimpse into the album's direction. When “Gimme Dat,” featuring Wiz, arrived, it earned Ayra her second Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category. “Tornado” followed, making its live debut during her "Tiny Desk" appearance, while “Where Do We Go” became one of the project's biggest talking points after she performed it on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The album opens with “Dangerous,” a confident declaration that immediately establishes the energy behind the project. Elsewhere, tracks like “Amazing,” featuring kwn, lean into flirtation and playful lyricism, while “Hot Body” and “Dance” embrace dance-floor energy.

Some of Starrgirl's most interesting moments arrive when Ayra pushes further into pop territory. “Misunderstood” stands out as one of the clearest examples, incorporating the type of glossy, radio-ready songwriting she has previously said inspired her growing up. “Heaven Baby,” featuring ZAYN, explores a softer, more melodic approach, while “Midnight in New York" slows things down with a late-night atmosphere. She also gave listeners a “Hot Body” remix with Danny Ocean adding a Spanish-language touch to it.

The project is already receiving love from fellow artists. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty celebrated the release by sending Ayra congratulatory flowers in her signature purple color alongside beauty products. On their Instagram Stories, Chlöe Bailey wrote, “You are most definitely a star. Congrats!!!!!” while Tems shared the album with the message, “YESS YESS AND YESS. Add this to your library immediately!” Justine Skye also posted a screenshot of the project and wrote, “It's finally in the world. [Let's] gooo, STARRGIRL.”

Starrgirl represents Ayra Starr in her most fearless era yet

During a recent interview with BET Immersed, the 24-year-old explained that her newest body of work was born from a desire to stop worrying about expectations and start embracing experimentation. "Right now, my album is something that creatively is somewhere I've never gone because I was able to just experiment and try different things without the fear of being in a box or doing what is comfortable or what is expected of me," she said. "I've always been very experimental, but Starrgirl is me doing it with all my heart and might and confidence, and this is what you get."

Ayra also revealed that the album's title is much bigger than a nickname. "Starrgirl for me is a bridge between tradition and self, and just knowing where I come from, but allowing myself to create a new path with that in mind," she explained. "Starrgirl is just allowing myself to be the multitude of talents and personalities I am. Starrgirl is a galaxy. She is not just one thing; she's a galaxy of stars and planets and everything in one."

If that's the mission statement behind the project, then it succeeds. Across 16 songs, Ayra isn't abandoning Afrobeats. She's stretching it, reshaping it and proving that her artistic universe is still expanding.

Listen to Starrgirl below: