Image Image Credit Marvel Image Alt An image of Doctor Doom in poster for 'Avengers: Doomsday' Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Marvel released the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer, showcasing Victor von Doom and uniting heroes from three universes.

The footage features crossovers between the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Wakanda, drawing strong reactions online.

The film replaces the previously announced The Kang Dynasty, arrives Dec. 18, 2026, and marks Marvel’s next ensemble release.

Marvel Studios released a new official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday (July 20), offering its clearest public look yet at Robert Downey Jr.’s masked Victor von Doom. The movie, the first Avengers installment since 2019’s Endgame, places heroes from what Disney described as “three distinct universes” on a collision course against an existential threat.

The footage finds Thor urging the newly assembled heroes to work together before confronting Doom himself. Their one-on-one fight appears decidedly uneven, while Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers enters during the trailer’s final moments. The preview also moves between the Fantastic Four, Wakanda, the New Avengers, and returning X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox films.

Some of the crossover’s most striking moments involve those groups meeting as allies or opponents. In the clip, Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova, Shang-Chi clashes with Gambit, and the Thing greets M’Baku. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, James Marsden’s Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, and what appears to be Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique are among the returning mutant characters.

For some viewers, seeing the X-Men cross paths with the Avengers fulfilled a wish that once seemed unlikely to reach theaters.

“I lived long enough to see X-Men fighting the Avengers on the big screen. Man, I could shed a tear,” one X user wrote.

The number of characters gathered in one film produced a different kind of excitement. “X-Men, Black Panther, new and old Avengers, Shang-Chi, Doom, AND the Fantastic Four all in one movie,” another person posted alongside the meme of Shannon Sharpe shaking after taking a sip of a beverage.

Another user jokingly attempted to recruit one of basketball’s biggest stars, writing to LeBron James, “Doom is coming, big bro. The Avengers need you.”

Other viewers questioned whether Marvel’s recent movies and television projects had created enough momentum for a crossover of this size.

“Someone is going to look you in your eye and say they built up to Avengers: Doomsday properly,” one post read.

One critic offered a harsher comparison to the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War: “That Avengers trailer is so funny because it’s literally just things happening with no buildup. There’s no momentum or anything to carry you to a feeling of this being THE movie like Infinity War’s trailer, it’s just s**t happens, because that’s what Doomsday is gonna be.”

How Marvel shifted from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday

Marvel originally announced The Kang Dynasty during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. Jonathan Majors, who played Kang and multiple variants of the character, had been expected to lead the film. Marvel and Disney dropped the actor from future projects after a Manhattan jury convicted him in December 2023 of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. Following Majors’ departure, Marvel shifted course and moved away from The Kang Dynasty.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, Marvel announced Avengers: Doomsday as its next installment and confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the franchise as Doctor Doom rather than Tony Stark. Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, were also announced to direct Doomsday and its eventual follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday reaches theaters Dec. 18, 2026. Disney is also using the film to help launch “Infinity Vision,” its certification for premium large-format auditoriums that meet standards involving screen size, laser projection and premium audio.

Check out other reactions to the trailer below.