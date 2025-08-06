Image Image Credit JB Lacroix / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky poses during the Highest 2 Lowest photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky takes on a role as a motel superintendent in A24’s latest indie film.

The cast includes Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, and Danielle Macdonald.

The film premiered at Sundance and hits theaters this October.

A$AP Rocky is still a rap star, but he’s also very much a working actor. Rihanna’s longtime boyfriend appears in the trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a new comedic drama from A24.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and A$AP Rocky. Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, it’s reportedly based on parts of her own life. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, it went on to earn Byrne the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin Film Festival. In the trailer, Byrne’s character looks mighty stressed as she deals with her therapist (O’Brien), a massive water leak in her home, and epic levels of anxiety.

The film’s official logline lets you know that Byrne’s character (Linda) is going through it: “With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.”

We’re not sure exactly how Pretty Flacko fits into this struggle just yet, but he portrays a motel superintendent named James and delivers a few lines in the trailer. “Yo, crazy pants,” he says to Linda. “I was going to partake in surfing the web for some things that I’m into.”

She responds, “What kind of stuff?” and gets a sly grin from Rocky in return. It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. Rocky has already received positive reviews for his performance. “Yet it's A$AP Rocky who is a true scene-stealer here as James, Linda's neighbor at the dumpy hotel,” reported Collider. “So many characters here only cause Linda to spiral further, but James is one of the few helping hands she gets throughout the film.”

A$AP Rocky is booked and busy in 2025

The “Peso” rapper will also co-star with Denzel Washington in the Spike Lee-directed Highest 2 Lowest, which is out on Aug. 15. He’s also set to release a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, out later this year. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You hits theaters this October. Watch the trailer below.