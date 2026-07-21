Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky at Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Academy Museum on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California and Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The campaign promotes Hydra Vizor Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 and a coconut-scented Lux Balm.

Limited-edition packaging references Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album era.

The drop also features refillable designs and a hair roller keychain accessory.

A$AP Rocky is the ultimate beauty salesman in Fenty Skin’s latest ad spot. On Monday (July 20), the father of three joined Rihanna to promote the brand’s SPF-infused moisturizer and newly reformulated lip balm.

“Ladies, ladies, can I have your attention please?” Rocky said as he walked into a beauty salon and opened his oversized trench coat, revealing rows upon rows of skincare products inside. “I ain’t sellin’ no gel, I ain’t sellin’ no grease. There’s a new sheriff in town, and I’m showing myself around,” he continued before making his way over to Rihanna at the counter.

“I was wondering if I could borrow two minutes of your time?” the Harlem rapper asked, to which RiRi replied, “You got two seconds.” Spoiler: Rocky went well past his time limit, though he still made a pretty convincing case for buying the Hydra Vizor Face Moisturizer with SPF 30.

“Don’t be dumb. You gotta use SPF,” he said, cleverly nodding to the title of his fourth studio album. “It has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and it’s invisible on all skin tones.” The “Diamonds” singer responded, “I kind of like that.”

Not wasting any time, Rocky went on to tell her about the “new coconut-flavored Lux Balm,” which comes with a hair roller keychain if you get the limited-edition version designed by himself. “It provides up to eight hours of a stronger lip barrier. It has shea butter and vitamin E to soften up lips, you know?” he concluded his spiel. Evidently, that was enough to win Rihanna over because she reacted, “I’ll take all of it.”

What to know about A$AP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’-inspired Fenty Skin collaboration

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Rihanna and Rocky bringing their worlds together is always a good time, whether the Don’t Be Dumb rapper is posing for Savage X Fenty or helping put more men onto skincare through Fenty Skin. Fans can shop his collaboration with the skincare brand on its website, with prices starting at $32.

Speaking specifically about the moisturizer, Rocky said, “Hydra Vizor's been in rotation for us for years, so getting the chance to put my stamp on it was special. We dressed it up with my signature and album branding, made it collectible, made it refillable, and of course it’s still SPF focused. Then we took it a step further with the hair roller case cover.”

As for the Lux Balm, he added, “We ran it back with the Lux Balm. It's summertime — so we have a new coconut scent. Easy to carry so you can always have it with you.”