Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky shares why he thinks baby No. 3 might be a girl, based on how different this pregnancy feels.

The couple is keeping the baby’s gender a surprise and maintaining strong boundaries between work and home life.

Rocky jokes about fans wanting music instead of babies, highlighting their shared focus on family over fame.

A$AP Rocky is leaning into dad mode — and maybe girl-dad mode — as he and Rihanna prepare to welcome their third child. In ELLE’s October 2025 cover story, the Harlem rapper opened up about family life, work boundaries, and how this pregnancy feels different.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” Rocky said. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The couple, who already share sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, have built a rhythm that keeps their powerhouse careers from bleeding into their personal life. “We try to keep the business separate,” the Long.Live.A$AP hitmaker said. “What she does is what she does, and what I do is what I do. But when we collab, that’s fun because I get to be creative with her. She’s so trusting of me.”

Rocky opened up about the couple’s at-home dynamic, saying, “We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day. When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other shit.” When asked if marriage might be next, he shot back, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” before adding with a laugh, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Fans want the music but they’re getting babies instead

Rocky also joked about fans calling both of them out for prioritizing parenting over music releases. “You know what we joke about?” he told the magazine. “She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. Your fans might want to kick your a** as much as my fans wanna kick my a**. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time.’”