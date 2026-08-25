Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aaliyah at the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Aaliyah’s career lasted only a fraction of the time that her work has continued to resonate. Across three studio albums, she developed a sound and visual identity that brought R&B, Hip Hop, pop, dance, and fashion together without sacrificing the understated presence that made her instantly recognizable. Her ambitions also extended to film, where she established herself as an actress before her tragic death at age 22.

The artists who have honored Aaliyah since her passing in 2001 have approached her legacy in different ways. Some performed her records or recreated the choreography that helped define her videos. Others addressed her directly in their music, incorporated archival footage, or revisited songs connected to her catalog. Aaliyah’s friends and collaborators have also participated in large-scale memorials designed around their personal relationships with her.

Below are 13 documented occasions when artists paid tribute to Baby Girl through performances, songs, videos, and public remembrances.

1. Destiny’s Child dedicated “Emotion” to Aaliyah

Just three days after Aaliyah’s death, Destiny’s Child performed “Emotion” at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams dedicated the rendition to Aaliyah, setting an emotional tone at a ceremony where several attendees acknowledged the singer’s sudden passing. The awards were held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and aired in syndication a short time later.

2. Janet Jackson and Aaliyah’s peers remembered her at the VMAs

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards took place less than two weeks after Aaliyah’s death. Janet Jackson introduced a memorial segment by reading a letter from a young fan, while Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, remembered accompanying his sister to the ceremony one year earlier, when Aaliyah won Best Female Video and Best Video from a Film for “Try Again.” Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Ginuwine also appeared during the tribute and shared brief reflections.

3. Missy Elliott placed Aaliyah’s image throughout “Work It”

Missy Elliott incorporated several memorial details into the Dave Meyers-directed video for “Work It.” Aaliyah and TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes appeared in airbrushed portraits on the hood of a car, while Missy wore clothing carrying Aaliyah’s name and likeness. Other late Hip Hop artists were acknowledged through the dancers’ outfits. Missy continued to publicly honor her friend in later years, including mentioning Aaliyah during her 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech.

4. DMX, Missy Elliott, and others assembled for “Miss You”

The posthumous video for Aaliyah’s “Miss You” gathered artists, actors, and industry figures who knew or admired her. DMX opened the Darren Grant-directed visual with a message addressed to the late songstress before archival footage and scenes of her peers lip-syncing the record appeared. Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Queen Latifah, Tank, Tweet, Jaheim, Jamie Foxx, Quincy Jones, Lil Jon, and others participated. The finished visual became a collective memorial built around one of the previously unreleased recordings selected for Aaliyah’s posthumous compilation, I Care 4 U.

5. Brandy addressed Aaliyah on “Should I Go”

Brandy reflected on Aaliyah while considering her own future in the music industry on “Should I Go,” the closing track from Afrodisiac. “This industry was more like a different world / When it was just me, Monica, and baby girl," she sang before continuing, “I never got to tell you how much you meant / I wish you and me both was sittin' here workin' with Tim.” Elsewhere on the album, Brandy declared that she wanted to represent Aaliyah on “Turn It Up.”

6. Kendrick Lamar built “Blow My High (Members Only)” around her memory

Kendrick Lamar used “Blow My High (Members Only)” to salute Aaliyah and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes on Section.80. The song repeatedly named Aaliyah, spelled out her name, and incorporated vocals associated with “4 Page Letter.” Lamar also borrowed phrases connected to Pimp C, turning the track into a broader remembrance of artists whose music shaped him.

7. Chris Brown honored Aaliyah through “Don’t Think They Know”

Chris Brown’s “Don’t Think They Know” served as both a posthumous collaboration and a visual tribute. The record used previously unreleased vocals Aaliyah recorded for an earlier song connected to Digital Black of the R&B group Playa. In the video, digitized images taken from Aaliyah’s past clips appeared alongside Brown as he performed. The clip’s larger narrative addresses gun violence and unity, but its final dedication makes the tribute explicit by thanking Aaliyah for inspiring others and expressing that she remained loved and missed.

8. Frank Ocean covered “At Your Best” on her birthday

Frank Ocean released a stripped-down interpretation of “At Your Best (You Are Love)” on what would have been Aaliyah’s 36th birthday. The Isley Brothers originally recorded the ballad in the 1970s before Aaliyah reimagined it for her debut album. Ocean’s version, also known as “You Are Luhh,” centered his falsetto over sparse keyboards and followed the phrasing associated with Aaliyah’s rendition. He later incorporated a rearranged version into his visual album, Endless.

9. Tink and Timbaland revisited “One in a Million”

Tink reworked one of Aaliyah’s signature records for her song “Million.” Produced by Timbaland, the track drew directly from “One in a Million” while allowing Tink to alternate between singing and rapping. She first presented the song during a performance at SXSW before releasing it a few weeks later. Timbaland’s participation gave the homage an additional connection to the original, which he produced for Aaliyah’s second studio album.

10. Keke Palmer recreated the “Try Again” video

Keke Palmer selected one of Aaliyah’s recognizable visual eras for Halloween by recreating the black leather pants, sparkling top, jewelry, and sleek hairstyle from the “Try Again” video. She went beyond posing in the costume by filming a choreographed performance with two backup dancers that drew from Fatima Robinson’s original routine.

11. Beyoncé shared her 2000 interview with Aaliyah

Beyoncé marked the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death by posting footage from their encounter at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards preshow. The clip showed an 18-year-old Beyoncé interviewing Aaliyah on the red carpet and asking which performer she was looking forward to seeing that evening. Their light exchange also carried a personal connection: Beyoncé previously recalled that Aaliyah was one of the earliest established artists to welcome Destiny’s Child as the group entered the industry.

12. Latto reworked “Are You That Somebody?” on “Somebody”

Latto placed Aaliyah’s musical imprint at the center of her “Somebody” single. The record interpolated a central piece from “Are You That Somebody?” and reshaped its secretive romantic question into a new hook about seeking a trustworthy partner. "I really need somebody / Tell me you that somebody / I don't care about your bodies / Love the way you touch my body," Latto expressed on the record.

13. Missy Elliott curated an all-star ESSENCE Fest tribute

“Aaliyah: One in a Million, Forever” brought several generations of R&B performers together at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Curated by Missy Elliott, the tribute featured Mýa, Chlöe, Normani, Ryan Destiny, and Sevyn Streeter revisiting Aaliyah’s catalog. According to TheGrio, Mýa opened with “Back & Forth,” Ryan Destiny performed “If Your Girl Only Knew,” Normani handled “Try Again” and “Rock the Boat,” Chlöe delivered songs including “Are You That Somebody?” and Sevyn Streeter performed “4 Page Letter.” The production also incorporated Aaliyah-inspired choreography and styling, featured former members of her live band, and included video messages from Janet Jackson, Timbaland, Ginuwine, Monica, Ciara, T-Boz, and Queen Latifah.