Anthony Mackie has dozens of film and television credits to his name, including the enviable role as Marvel’s Captain America. But years before he wielded a red, white and blue shield, the actor was the antagonist gang leader Papa Doc in 2002’s 8 Mile.

The film is a semi-biographical depiction of Eminem’s rough Detroit grind in the battle rap scene. The 15-time Grammy Award winner portrayed the character B-Rabbit, who ultimately defeats his rival in the movie’s epic final scene. At the time, Mackie had no reason to smile at the disses that spewed from his co-star’s mouth, though he had himself to blame. The New Orleans native told Esquire that he suggested some tweaks about the final showdown concept to director Curtis Hanson.

“I said, ‘For the final scene, it should be a back and forth.’ He goes, ‘Ok.’ I said, ’So I should go first, he should go second. Then it’s a tie, then we have to have a battle off, then he goes, [and] then I choke.’” Hanson was receptive to the suggestion and advised Mackie to write his freestyle. The comic book hero recalled being told that his material was “too good” and that he couldn’t roll with his idea.

“When we're doing the scene, it was like everybody there was a rapper, so everybody was kind of talking trash ‘cause they knew I wasn’t a rapper. And I was like, yo I’m tired of this, man,” which helped him to conceive another layer of disdain that his character felt for B-Rabbit. “I was like, yo, I’m going to grind my teeth so my face looks intense … and then he started rapping, and if you look at my face in the scene, I’m like, d**n this is good. This was nothing about Papa Doc, this was Anthony Mackie had to live with being murdered this awfully forever. So yeah, it was an awful moment in my life,” he said with a chuckle.

8 Mile was a massive success, bringing in more than $240 million and earning Eminem an Oscar for Best Original Song with “Lose Yourself.” The lyricist has since gone on to win an Emmy for his performance in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, making him one Tony award away from reaching EGOT status.