Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angélique Kidjo attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 18, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Hollywood honors Angélique Kidjo as the first African musician and first Black African to receive a Walk of Fame star.

The ceremony included heartfelt speeches and the official declaration of Angélique Kidjo Day.

Kidjo’s advocacy work and latest album, HOPE!!, were highlighted as she inspires the next generation of artists.

Angélique Kidjo added another first to her résumé on Tuesday (Aug. 18), becoming the first African musician and the first Black African to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony, held in Los Angeles, celebrated more than four decades of work spanning music, activism, film and philanthropy. The honor also marked a historic milestone for African artists, many of whom have followed a path the Benin-born icon helped create.

Hosted by Variety correspondent Angelique Jackson, the event featured remarks from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and legendary actor Willem Dafoe, while attendees included Djimon Hounsou and Adekunle Gold, among others. In recognition of the achievement, Aug. 18 was also officially declared Angélique Kidjo Day in Hollywood.

The moment carried obvious weight for the artist. "If you had told me when I was a little girl in Benin that one day I would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I never would have believed you," Kidjo expressed in a press release. "I am so honored to be here today and deeply grateful for this moment. I carry with me my family, my country, the generations of African artists who came before me, and all the young people who are dreaming about what is possible for their own lives. I hope this star can be a reminder to them to dream big, to stay true to who they are, and to never let anyone tell them where they can or cannot go."

Angélique Kidjo's Hollywood Walk of Fame speech highlighted Africa's influence on the world

During the ceremony, the “Wombo Lombo” singer repeatedly acknowledged the people who helped shape her journey, thanking her family, management team, labels, publicists, collaborators and more.

At one point, she reflected on the role her family played in her success, noting that no one becomes who they are without the support of those around them. She also used the platform to deliver a broader message about Africa's cultural influence. "You guys can understand the impact of this on the continent of Africa, or in my country. I come from [a] country that [has] inspired the world through its culture, and we just don't know it,” she told the audience. "We Africans don't know what we've given to the world, that we continue giving to the world for the music to exist; without us, there's no music possible on this planet.”

The celebration didn't end at the podium. After speaking, Kidjo sang before breaking into an impromptu dance alongside drummers performing traditional African rhythms. Another emotional moment came when her star was officially unveiled, leaving the artist in tears.

How Angélique Kidjo built a legacy through music, advocacy and cross-generational collaborations

The recognition adds to an already extensive list of accomplishments. The five-time Grammy winner has earned 16 nominations and has received recognition from TIME, the Polar Music Prize, Amnesty International and the World Economic Forum. Beyond her recording career, she has remained deeply involved in advocacy work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and founder of the Batonga Foundation, which supports education, leadership and economic opportunities for girls and young women in Benin and Senegal.

Her influence also extends across generations of music. Over the years, the 66-year-old has collaborated with artists including Alicia Keys, John Legend, Burna Boy, Carlos Santana, Philip Glass, Sting and more while continuing to create space for younger African acts entering the international spotlight.

Inside Angélique Kidjo's latest album, HOPE!!, featuring Pharrell, Davido, Ayra Starr & more

Kidjo recently dropped HOPE!!, a deeply personal album inspired by the loss of her mother, Yvonne Kidjo. In an interview with BET Immersed, she said the project became an exploration of grief, resilience and healing. The project features collaborators including Pharrell Williams, Davido, Ayra Starr, PJ Morton, Quavo, Nile Rodgers, Charlie Wilson and Dadju. Pharrell also produced three songs on the project, including "Bando," which recently soundtracked Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 men's show in Paris.

The veteran performer said that the album's central theme came directly from her mother. "My mother's magic word was hope," she told BET Immersed. "She lived longer than me on this earth to understand that hope is the ultimate thing we have to hold on to, especially when times are difficult." She explained that the process of creating HOPE!! couldn't be separated from the grieving process itself. "That's why it took me five years to do this album. It's a work in progress, and you have to be patient,” the “Agolo” hitmaker added.

Even as she continues to process the loss of both of her parents, Kidjo said she remains committed to carrying those lessons forward: "I have held hope that my grief one day [is] gonna diminish. It's never gonna go away, but it's gonna allow me to continue doing what I love to do the most."