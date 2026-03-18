Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at L.A. Live Event Deck on February 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa say their real-life trust strengthens their performances as Alex Cross and John Sampson in “Cross.”

Season 2 broadens the Amazon Prime crime drama’s storytelling to examine mental health and vulnerability within its central partnership.

With Season 3 confirmed, the actors point to their collaborative approach as a steady foundation for the series’ continued run.

“Cross” stars Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa aren’t just playing partners on-screen; they’re building something that reads as real, and audiences can feel it. The duo lands on ESSENCE’s latest cover, where they get real about trust, collaboration, and the bond behind the chemistry we see. It arrives as Prime Video officially renews the hit crime thriller for a third season, continuing its momentum as one of the platform’s strongest performers.

Based on the James Patterson novels, the show follows forensic psychologist and homicide detective Alex Cross, played by Hodge, as he navigates brutal cases while trying to protect his family. Alongside him is his partner, John Sampson, portrayed by Mustafa. At the center of it all is their admirable relationship — a dynamic that works because the two genuinely move like brothers.

That authenticity shows up even in the most intense moments in “Cross.” Speaking to ESSENCE, Hodge reflected on a heated locker room scene in the first season, recalling, “[Mustafa] and I were having so much fun having this fight while everybody behind the camera was crying.” Mustafa laughed along as Hodge added, “We were just laughing our a**es off and having a good time because this is just my boy.”

The actors’ off-screen closeness always translates directly into their performances. “[Hodge] always has my back,” the Portland native explained. “I always have his.”

How “Cross” explores Black mental health in Season 2

Season 2 pushes beyond action and suspense, widening its lens to explore Black mental health with intention. The story leans into what healing looks like for men who are often expected to carry everything without pause. Hodge described where his character begins this time around: “He had definitely explored a few avenues of what peace looked like for him. He wanted to further explore what romance looked like in his life.” From there, things begin to shift. “Individually, I thought he was a bit more steady and stable within who he was, and within the part that he played in this whole conundrum,” the Jacksonville, N.C. native continued. “With his job, he was challenged further. But I felt like we started at a place where he was more assured of who he was and the world around him, and then everything started to unravel and get crazy.”

Meanwhile, the emotional weight shifts toward Sampson. Mustafa noted, “You saw Sampson was still there for his best friend, but then you saw that his best friend was going to be there for him.”

How Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa’s off-screen brotherhood strengthens the series

Their chemistry isn’t accidental; it’s built on mutual respect. Mustafa pointed to Hodge’s leadership behind the scenes, saying it was “a blessing” to watch him balance multiple roles while staying grounded. Hodge, in turn, made it clear the partnership is equal: “You’re not my co-star; you’re my co-lead.”

The 39-year-old continued, “I mean that. This show is, I feel, equally Sampson’s as much as it is Cross’. This show hinges on the relationships of the characters, particularly of these two characters… This is a brotherhood between these two characters, so that means we’re going to be in this space for as long as the show is going, and you need support. You need reliance. You need genuine help. And that’s exactly what I get from Isaiah. I knew the show could work and fly because of the fact that there is no ego between the two of us. There’s only support.”

With Season 3 officially on the way, that foundation of brotherhood remains the show’s strongest asset — one that continues to carry “Cross” forward.