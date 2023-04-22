Image Image Credit Picture Alliance/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cannabis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Alabama State University (ASU) made a groundbreaking move by becoming one of the first historically Black colleges or universities (HBCUs) to offer a cannabis education program. This bold step positions the institution at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry and reflects the changing landscape of cannabis in America. Alongside Jacksonville State University, ASU is one of only two schools in Alabama offering courses related to legalized cannabis, making them pioneers in a state that has historically been slow to embrace such reforms.

Per a Thursday (Feb. 27) press release, the university now offers five distinct online cannabis programs: Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture, The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, and Cannabis Product Development and Design. These courses are designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to enter the legal cannabis workforce, which has grown exponentially in recent years. ASU’s partnership with Green Flower, a leading cannabis education and training company, further highlights their commitment to providing top-tier education in that field.

Cannabis programs designed to meet industry demand

The university first announced these programs back in 2024. Speaking to WSFA 12 News, ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross highlighted the increasing demand for a trained workforce in cannabis, noting that the industry grows by 20% annually. “Individuals who may be growers or cultivators, and those individuals who may be dispensers... will be looking for a trained workforce,” Ross explained.

In 2021, Alabama became the 36th state to legalize medical cannabis, joining a nationwide trend that now sees 47 states passing similar laws. As the market for cannabis continues to expand, universities across the country are offering specialized programs to meet the growing demand for a well-trained workforce. Institutions like the University of Denver and Colorado State University have long been leaders in cannabis education, offering degrees and certificates in fields like cannabis science and business. The University of California, Berkeley boasts a Cannabis Research Center, which “promotes interdisciplinary scholarship on the social and environmental dimensions of cannabis production.”

A pivotal moment for The Yellowhammer State

While Alabama legalized medical cannabis in 2021, the state is still working on the details of its implementation. Cannabis medical products are not yet available for legal purchase, which creates a gap between legislation and practical availability. This is a familiar scenario in many states, where slow-moving regulations have hindered the rollout of cannabis businesses and services.

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition, both in criminal justice and economic terms. By offering cannabis-related education at HBCUs like ASU, we are witnessing a shift that not only acknowledges past inequities but empowers a new generation to benefit from the growing cannabis industry.