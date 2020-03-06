Image Image Credit Seth Herald/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alabama State Capitol building Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (March 20), Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed SB 129 into law, which will effectively ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and offices within the state. The bill, passed by the Republican-led government, is set to take effect on Oct. 1.

In addition, the bill aims to curtail teachings regarding race, gender, and identity, categorizing them as "divisive concepts" and prohibiting discussions that assign "fault, blame, or bias" to any race, religion, gender, or nationality. Furthermore, the bill will restrict transgender individuals from using public restrooms corresponding to their gender identities.

"My administration has and will continue to value Alabama's rich diversity; however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe," Ivey said in a statement shared by ABC News.

Opposition to the ban arrived soon after, as Democrats and other groups condemned it as an infringement on free speech and equal opportunities -- particularly for the Black community. "Today, the Alabama government has failed our children," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. "The ongoing assault on diversity, equity, and inclusion is part of an anti-Black agenda that seeks to revert our nation back to a time where Black students and teachers were denied adequate access to the classroom. We refuse to go back."

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made headlines in February when he encouraged Black athletes to consider enrolling in colleges outside of Alabama if the bill became law. "To the parents of minority athletes who are helping their children decide if they want to play sports at those institutions: Would you be cool with your child playing at schools where diversity among staff is actively being discouraged?" he asked in a post on Facebook.

More than 30 states have introduced bills banning or limiting DEI initiatives, per NBC News. In Tennessee, Utah, and Texas, those bills have already been executed.