The Black comedian world has been on fire since Katt Williams and Mo'Nique appeared on "Club Shay Shay" in separate interviews. Since then, Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Earthquake, Tiffany Haddish, and many more have responded or given their takes on the matter in interviews and on social media.

While promoting his upcoming movie A Hip Hop Story, Affion Crockett expressed his opinion about the ongoing conflicts during a sit-down with "The Breakfast Club."

"I used to always say this in interviews: We're not rappers, man. Let's not beef with each other and do all that. But it's really there now," he said to hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Jess Hilarious. "I don't know. I have nothing to do with it. I've never been the guy [who] brings his personal beefs into the public. If I say anything about something, it's gonna be positive. I have positive things to say about all these guys, but that's not a popular message."

Crockett continued, "I just stay out of it. It has nothing to do with me. I don't ever get involved in that kind of stuff. If I got a problem with you, me and you can talk about it. It's as simple as that. Like, we're grown as f**k. Why am I on a microphone talking about anybody? I'ma just call you, and if we can work it out, we can work it out. If not, I just don't mess with you."

When asked if the mudslinging helps or hurts comedy, Crockett responded by saying that "it divides the audience." "It makes the audience have to choose," he stated. "We're in a d**k-riding society, so people who want to choose [or] want to rally behind whoever they think is whatever... It's just not me."

Check out the full interview with "The Breakfast Club" below.