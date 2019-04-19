Image Image Credit Handout/Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vampires never go out of style. They brood in high school hallways, crack jokes in dusty mansions and even turn religious cults into feeding grounds. These undead icons have had pop culture in a chokehold, seemingly forever, and they’re not letting go anytime soon. One era gave us Gothic heartthrobs like Lestat and Angel, while others handed us immortal clowns like Colin Robinson or twisted, traumatized loners à la Midnight Mass.

They’re sexy, sad, sarcastic and always up to something messy. Some want to blend in, others want to take over and a few just want to wear leather pants and start drama. And let’s be honest — if getting bit meant escaping rent, job stress and endless notifications, a lot of us would volunteer. These shows tap into that fantasy, delivering iconic outfits, cursed romance, ridiculous power struggles and, of course, buckets of blood.

Let the binge begin. If you missed it, check out our list of the illest Black vampires on any screen here.

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and Angel)

This is the one that changed the game. Before Twilight, before “True Blood,” before your fave CW dramas, there was Buffy. A teen girl with a wooden stake, quick wit and existential dread, Buffy Summers faced literal demons while navigating high school, heartbreak and identity. Following the success of the Kristy Swanson-starring film, Joss Whedon’s writing (controversial legacy aside) helped redefine genre TV, blending horror, comedy and tragedy into something that still hits long after its initial premiere. Bonus points for introducing us to Spike, Angel (along with the other GOAT series that spawned for said character) and one of the messiest love triangles in vampire TV history.

2. The Vampire Diaries

If “Buffy” was the blueprint, “The Vampire Diaries” (based off the book series of the same name) was the CW remix with more abs, eyeliner and centuries-old beef. Set in the supernatural melting pot of Mystic Falls, this series followed Elena Gilbert and the Salvatore brothers — Damon (chaotic evil hot) and Stefan (tortured softboy) — as they navigated love, loss and enough curses to fill three soap operas. Expect witches, doppelgängers and “Wait, they’re siblings??” energy. It’s ridiculous. It’s addictive. It’s a lifestyle.

3. True Blood

HBO said, “What if vampires, but make it horny and political?” Based on “The Southern Vampire Mysteries,” “True Blood” takes place in a world where vampires have “come out of the coffin” thanks to synthetic blood. Cue religious zealots, civil rights allegories and lots (and lots) of explicit undead action. The accents are thick, the plotlines are insane and Sookie Stackhouse somehow survived it all. This was campy Southern Gothic at its bloody best.

4. What We Do in the Shadows

Imagine “The Office,” but instead of paper-pushers, you’ve got ancient vampires in Staten Island trying (and failing) to fit into modern life. This FX mockumentary spun off from Taika Waititi’s cult film, and it somehow might be funnier. From emotional vampires who drain you by oversharing to werewolf turf wars and cursed hats, it’s endlessly quotable and surprisingly sweet. Give Colin Robinson his Emmy.

5. Castlevania

Yes, even the cartoons count. Anime-style fights, deep lore and Dracula as a grief-stricken antihero? “Castlevania” didn’t play around. Inspired by the classic video game, this series focused on Trevor Belmont, a monster hunter, teaming up with a mage and Dracula’s own son to stop a genocidal vampire war. The visuals went hard, the dialogue stayed sharp and the emotional arcs hit harder than expected. Oh, and the fights? Peak (animated) chaos.

6. Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice’s brooding, sensual vampire tale got a modern, queered-up reboot — and it was exquisite. This version of Interview with the Vampire added race, class and identity into the mix by making Louis a wealthy Black Creole man in 1910s New Orleans. His toxic relationship with Lestat unfolded through gothic grandeur, buckets of blood and some of the best acting in vampire TV. It’s prestige horror that still delivered the drama.

7. Being Human (U.K. and U.S.)

What if a ghost, a vampire and a werewolf became roommates and tried to live normal lives? That’s “Being Human” in a nutshell. Both versions — especially the British original — mixed comedy, supernatural thrills and raw emotion in a way that snuck up on you. The vampire characters, Mitchell (U.K.) and Aidan (U.S.), wrestled with guilt and addiction in ways that actually said something. Plus, the show lowkey pioneered the “found family” trope.

8. The Originals

A “Vampire Diaries” spinoff that arguably outshined the original, this show zoomed in on the Mikaelsons — the world’s first vampires — and their messy power struggles in New Orleans. With elements of voodoo, witchcraft and royalty-level family dysfunction, “The Originals” felt like Shakespeare with fangs. Klaus and Elijah were two of the best-dressed vampires on TV, and the city backdrop gave everything that rich, haunted vibe.

9. Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan (of The Haunting of Hill House fame) brought us this slow-burn horror epic about a small island town transformed by the arrival of a mysterious priest. It’s one of the few vampire stories that dared to talk about religion, addiction, forgiveness and grief without flinching. Less jump scares, more existential dread — and when the vampire stuff kicked in, it kicked hard.

10. From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series

Based on the Robert Rodriguez film, this series turns the Gecko brothers’ crime spree into a supernatural saga involving ancient vampire cults. It’s grindhouse energy on 10, blending Aztec mythology, cartel drama and wild creature design. If you like your vampires dirty, fast and reckless, this one’s for you.

11. Dracula (BBC/Netflix)

This three-episode miniseries was a bold, cheeky reinvention of the classic Bram Stoker tale. Made by the “Sherlock” team, it gave Dracula a new swagger — clever, cruel and oddly charming. Each episode felt like its own movie (as could be the case with many series out of the U.K.) with unexpected twists, especially in the final act. It was stylish, witty and didn’t take itself too seriously.

12. Let the Right One In

Based on the Swedish novel and film, this Showtime series reimagined the story with a deeper focus on family and survival. A father hid his vampire daughter from the world while trying to find a cure, dodging vampire hunters and inner demons along the way. It was more character-driven and somber than others on this list, but it’s a poignant take on love, isolation and sacrifice.

13. Vampire Knight

For the anime heads, this one was a must. Set in a mysterious school where vampires and humans coexist in secret, “Vampire Knight” delivered brooding romance, mysterious pasts and intense fight scenes with that signature dramatic anime flair. Yuki Cross had to navigate her feelings for two very different vampires, Zero and Kaname, while uncovering the truth about her own identity. It’s Gothic, high-stakes and dripping with emotional turmoil.