On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” Daz Dillinger and Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for an in-depth conversation about their latest studio production.

The two halves of Tha Dogg Pound had already begun their solo rap careers in the 1990s, but in 1992, they leaned into their chemistry and decided to form a group. Whether in tandem with one another or flying solo, the Death Row signees made appearances on a number of classic albums over the following two decades, such as Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, all while simultaneously teaming up for their own staples by way of efforts like Dogg Food and Cali Iz Active. With each power move, they staked their claims as two bar-setters in California’s coveted rap scene.

Following their 2021 drop DPG 4 Life, they went back to the drawing board and made W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), which was released in May. In a discussion that had zero filters, they broke down most of the effort and much more. Nine takeaways from the episode can be found below and watch the full installment here.

1. On W.A.W.G. (We All We Got)

First, Daz broke down the title of the album, which is their first release under the newly reinvigorated Death Row Records. "When it all comes down to it, when you leave this Earth and we look at everything that we accomplished and everything that we did, we look at it like, this is all we got. Let's stick together because like they say, when the family feuds," he began before Kurupt finished his sentence and said, "Nobody wins."

When asked how the process for putting this 14-track effort together differed from previous albums, Daz explained, "No arguments... no disgruntled type of feelings. You get more mature. [We] left all the bulls**t in the past because we're here now. [We're] 51, 52 [years old]. F**k we arguing for? Leave that s**t in the past. Let's make this great music and prove these other muthaf**kas wrong."

2. On working with Blxst

Blxst was featured on the W.A.W.G. cut "Need Some Space," which doubled as a bridge between the new and old generations of West Coast musicians. On the decision to recruit the Hip Hop/R&B artist for a feature, Kurupt explained, "I had to ask Daz because Daz is my translator; he always lets me know what's cracking because I'm an old a** man. He hates when I say that, but that's real. But the thing is, they showed me the s**t... This n**ga got 100 million views type of s**t with him and Tyga and Ty Dolla [Sign]," he said. "So, now I'm like, 'D**n, this touches the youth. Because they know who Blxst is,’ so it made me pay more attention to the record, and I just love it."

3. On recording over The Whispers' masters

Early on in their careers, Daz and Kurupt said, they broke a few laws to get their music across the finish line. That idea led to an interesting story where Daz recalled how he finessed the assets of music industry veteran Dick Griffey. "We used to break into his studio. I took the whole back off the elevator. I got a piece of foil because [this was] back when they used to take the car motors and s**t. So, I knew how to hit the positive with the negative. And we go up to the third floor. Then I open the door and let everybody in," he said.

"We was recording on SSL [Solid State Logic] boards at a young age. It was [turned] on because Dr. Dre used to be up in there. So, we went in the back and grabbed a tape, and the tape was The Whispers. We recorded over The Whispers’ masters." According to Kurupt, the song they recorded over was "And the Beat Goes On."

4. On the significance of album singles

On the note of "Smoke Up" being the first official song and single from W.A.W.G., Kurupt revealed the common denominator for him and his close affiliates when choosing the lead record for a project. "Our history of making records, the first record we make always ends up being the single. Like 'Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang' for The Chronic was the first record Dr. Dre and Snoop made. And three years later, when The Chronic was released, it still remained the No. 1 single. And then 'Who Am I (What's My Name)?' ... that was the first record that they made for Doggystyle, and it turned out to be the No. 1 single,” he said.

5. On linking up with Griselda Blanco and O.J. Simpson

Griselda Blanco and O.J. Simpson were among two of the most widely known figures in pop culture. At one point in the conversation, Kurupt aired it out that Daz and Blanco ran into each other one day in Miami. "She said, ‘Daz you wanna come with me?’ Daz said, 'No, I love you,' and he boned out,” Kurupt revealed.

Daz confirmed the story and added, "I think she was getting deported or something back in that lil’ transfer." He then looked back at the time he spent in Brentwood, California. "I was hanging with O.J. Simpson, too, [as] soon as he got out of court. He invited me to his muthaf**kin' house. When he was in court with Snoop. And I was partying at his house for about two weeks hanging out. Snoop and them was tripping."

6. On crafting a record to save humanity

N.O.R.E. asked his guests to create the formula for a record that they would put forth if they had to save the world sonically. Daz said, "I would make the beat and I would have The Clark Sisters on there. Karen Clark, Dorinda Clark, back in the '90s when they was singing." Next, Kurupt revealed his choice, starting with Quincy Jones on the production. "I would make a record with The Winans," he began before providing Anita Baker as an alternative. One might wonder why both parties chose gospel groups, to which Daz rationalized, "We listen to a lot of gospel records because that keeps us going."

7. On Crip Walking

DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. brought up Crip Walking as a global trend that is oftentimes attempted by people who aren't affiliated with the organization. OGs Daz and Kurupt set the record straight on how they feel about the cosplay. Daz shrugged it off and said, "If that's what make you have fun, have fun." Kurupt gave his two cents and added, "If you in the streets, do The Wop. Now, if you in your own home, you can do whatever the f**k you want. That's it."

8. On the making of Tupac's "Got My Mind Made Up"

Tupac's All Eyez On Me album featured a track called "Got My Mind Made Up," which, according to Daz, had an additional roster of guests on the original version. On how the record was born, he explained, "Kurupt had brought Method Man, Redman and Inspectah Deck over [to] my house. And [The Lady of] Rage was over there already. So, we had put that record together."

He explained how the track was cut on three different tapes, but after bringing it to Dr. Dre's house, only two of those were converted to the final version, which is when Inspectah Deck's verse was lost, and the final guest was added. He continued, "Tupac wasn't on the original; it was Rage. So, they took Rage out and put Tupac on it."

9. On ScHoolboy Q

Both legends praised ScHoolboy Q during their interview. Daz spoke about the fact that “magic just started happening” at times when they were in the studio with one another, laying down material over beats made by Tyler, The Creator. Kurupt explained his connection to the Blue Lips creator and his crew as well. “He always showed me love,” he said. “I f**k with ScHoolboy ‘cause I f**k with Top Dawg. You know Kendrick's my killer; that's from the door. And Jay Rock, that's my killer. And Terrace Martin took me to that whole squad with Punch and all them.”