Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with rapper-turned-screenwriter and director Rapman.

Deptford, London is where Rapman — whose real name is Andrew Onwubolu — began his career as a musician, though he didn’t waste any time making his mark across the U.K. In 2018, he released Shiro’s Story, a YouTube trilogy following the titular character through love and betrayal, complete with actors performing Rapman’s lyrics as he shifted through different roles and personas. After racking up millions of views, the British emcee caught the attention of heavyweights Jeymes Samuel and JAY-Z, who signed him to Roc Nation later that year.

2019 saw the launch of Rapman’s debut feature film, Blue Story, chronicling the rift between two former best friends. It impressively grossed a whopping $5.8 million despite facing a nationwide cinema ban. Fast forward to 2024, Rapman further cemented his place in the entertainment industry with “Supacell.” Over its initial six-episode run, the No. 1 Netflix series depicted the lives of five Black south Londoners who suddenly gained powers.

Below are nine takeaways from Rapman’s “Drink Champs” conversation. The full episode can be watched here.

1. On the concept behind “Supacell”

Rapman’s “Supacell” put an unordinary yet welcoming twist on the superhero genre. While the thrill of watching its main characters explore their newfound abilities served as a way to capture viewers, the show also tackled deep issues like racism, confronting stereotypes, and gang violence, all of which disproportionately impact Black communities.

According to the director, the goal was to stay away from classic superhero tropes. “I liked the genre. I grew up watching the Batmans and the Supermans,” he said. I always enjoyed it, but the narrative of [a] person gets powers [and] then gets spandex and a cape, it doesn’t make sense.”

2. On “Top Boy” paving the way for his Netflix series

“Top Boy” walked so that “Supacell” could run. Debuting in 2011 and wrapping up in 2023, the first-mentioned show served as many fans' first taste of British crime drama. Though Rapman’s series introduced a superhero and action-adventure take on the genre, he acknowledged that it owes much to Ronan Bennett's original work.

“I don’t think you would’ve been more tolerable to the voice, to the language, [and] to the slang. I think because you’ve watched ‘Top Boy’ for all [those] years, you're a bit more used to us now, even though our rappers are crossing over,” Rapman explained. Hilariously, N.O.R.E. admitted that, at times, he had to rewind scenes to understand what the characters were saying.

3. On gang culture in the U.K.

While the U.K. may seem like a wonderful place, it's not without its issues, including gang violence. While discussing Josh Tedeku’s character, Tazer, and his role as a gang leader, N.O.R.E. couldn’t help but ask, “Is it like that in London?”

“Yeah, pretty much. The whole bike thing, it was a way for the two gangs [in ‘Supacell’] to move because [there are] no license plates,” Rapman responded before bringing up the city’s heavy CCTV presence. He also cited two real-life gang examples: U.K. rapper Giggs, who was once affiliated with Peckham Boys, and Digga D, who, according to Rapman, “his team repped blue.” He added, “Other gangs rep red, but just growing up, your gang would have a color… It’s not as deep as Crips and Bloods.”

4. On George Floyd’s death being felt in London

In May 2020, George Floyd was tragically murdered by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck despite pleas for air. The death of the 46-year-old ignited protests nationwide and globally, with people demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice. While the movement was widespread in the United States, Rapman noted that the impact of Floyd's death struck a chord in London, too.

“It was straw that broke the camel’s back. Everyone felt it. Everyone was done. Everyone was going to Central London protesting, doing what they [were] doing, just to raise awareness, just to say we had enough,” he voiced.

5. On meeting Jeymes Samuel and JAY-Z before signing to Roc Nation

In 2018, Rapman inked a management deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, thanks in part to Jeymes Samuel. He recalled getting an email from the late Jamal Edwards around the time of Shiro's Story’s release about the pair wanting his contact info: “I didn’t know who Jeymes Samuel was, but I saw JAY-Z and thought, ‘This is lies, bro.’ I wasn’t even paying attention to it, so I sent the quickest email back.”

Down the line, the Nigerian-British writer gave Rapman a FaceTime call — their second time speaking at that — and the New York legend himself happened to be with him at the time: “[Samuel said], ‘Wait, wait, Black god, speak to my friend first.’ I was like, ‘Bro, yo!’ And it’s Hov.”

6. On aiming for having a majority Black production

“I don’t think it’s good enough just to have everyone in front of the camera be Black,” Rapman said about the need for deeper representation while working “Supacell.” He noted that the show was designed to be a benchmark for a majority Black production, with such professionals leading costume, makeup, and other key departments.

“We went out of the way [to achieve that], and Netflix was cool with [it],” Rapman shared. “They knew what I wanted to do.” According to a survey by the Creative Diversity Network (CDN), which polled 30,000 people, less than 14% of British TV writers are Black or belong to another minority group.

7. On wanting to expand his efforts in film

Rapman’s Blue Story was released with glowing reviews. Pulling inspiration from the original Blue Story Trilogy, the project helped put him in the spotlight. Now, coming off the heels of “Supacell,” the London native expressed eagerness to produce another movie.

“When you think of all the great filmmakers, you’re not thinking of no TV show … You know you like the show, but you don’t know who created it,” Rapman stated before explaining where directors stand in both. In television, they usually take a backseat to writers and producers, whereas in big-screen projects, it's often the opposite. “I’ve got seasons of ‘Supacell’ in my head, and I’ve got another TV show I want to do, but I really want to go back to movies,” he elaborated.

8. On where he stands in the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef

Even filmmakers are getting drawn into the ongoing debate about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap feud. When pressed to pick a side, Rapman naturally leaned toward the Compton lyricist, whose “Not Like Us” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

“Me personally, I’m doing it for Kendrick right now,” he responded when asked which of the two he’d direct a music video for. “I do love Drake as well, but I’m a businessman, and right now, I feel the smart business [move] is on Kendrick.”

9. On what viewers can expect from Season 2 of “Supacell”

Netflix has a long-running history of axing its beloved series, but luckily, “Supacell” is already confirmed for another season. The first run unfolded at a slower pace, primarily to introduce viewers to the main ensemble: Michael, Andre, Sabrina, Rodney, and Tazer. However, the next chapter is “straight smoke,” he claimed.

“I don’t need to introduce you to [the main cast] no more,” Rapman stated before adding, “Season 2, it [doesn’t] start off slow … The opening scene is just smoke.” Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to find out what that means, as he didn’t go into full detail.