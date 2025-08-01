Image Image Credit MoMo Productions / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yoga class Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Activewear has evolved beyond just gym wear, merging fitness and fashion into a style statement that fits every aspect of modern life. From sleek, high-performance leggings to stylish tops that double as streetwear, the best activewear brands know how to blend function with flair. These brands prioritize comfort, versatility, and trend-forward designs, making them ideal for both rigorous workouts and casual, everyday wear. Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast, a gym-goer, or someone who loves the athleisure look, exploring the right activewear can make all the difference. Here, we spotlight nine top activewear brands that exemplify this intersection of fitness and fashion, ensuring you look and feel your best while you stay active.

1. Gymshark

Gymshark is a British fitness apparel brand known for its stylish, high-performance activewear. Founded in 2012 by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan in a Birmingham garage, the company quickly gained traction by partnering with fitness influencers, driving its growth into a global brand. Today, Gymshark's range of sleek, comfortable, and functional workout gear has earned it a loyal customer base across more than 230 countries, making it one of the leading names in the fitness industry.

2. ROAM LOUD

ROAM LOUD, founded by Toyin Omisore, redefines activewear and athleisure by offering stylish pieces that effortlessly transition from workout to streetwear. From tennis dresses to eye-catching hoodies, each item is designed to celebrate Black and Brown skin and to empower women on their health and wellness journeys. Inspired by her grandmother's legacy, Omisore invites you to embrace your unique path and break free from societal expectations, proving that inclusivity and style can go hand in hand.

3. Fabletics

Fabletics is a dynamic activewear brand that successfully merges fashion with functionality, offering high-performance apparel designed to inspire confidence in everybody. Launched in 2014, Fabletics has grown into a global sensation with a commitment to accessibility, diversity, and quality, featuring bold prints and a luxurious feel at affordable prices. Notably, the brand has expanded into innovative categories like Fabletics Scrubs and has collaborated with celebrities such as Chlöe Bailey, Lizzo, and Khloé Kardashian to create unique collections that celebrate inclusivity and style.

4. Zoezi

Founded by Yvonne Bulimo, Zoezi is a Kenyan-born activewear brand that embodies the vibrant spirit of fitness and the rich cultural tapestry of Kenya. With designs that fuse modern style with bold, Afrocentric prints, Zoezi's collections are crafted to inspire and motivate you to feel confident and energized during your workouts. Drawing from her own journey to find representation in fitness, Bulimo's vision is to ignite a new wave of creativity that celebrates both heritage and health, making every piece a joyful expression of movement.

5. Vuori

Vuori is an innovative fitness apparel brand that draws inspiration from the vibrant coastal California lifestyle, seamlessly blending fitness, surf, sport, and art into its designs. Founded in 2014 by Joe Kudla, the brand focuses on creating high-quality, stylish activewear that encourages a healthy, active life, appealing to customers both in and out of the gym. With a commitment to performance and versatility, Vuori has rapidly grown in popularity, expanding its retail presence to over 30 stores in the U.S. and U.K., with plans for more in the future.

6. Actively Black

Actively Black is a Black-owned clothing brand founded by former professional basketball player Lanny Smith, dedicated to celebrating Black culture through high-quality athletic wear. With a diverse range of stylish and versatile pieces — including neon dresses and unique designs like the Black Paisley Collection — Actively Black aims to empower individuals through its apparel, encouraging community and cultural pride. Its designs often incorporate messages and imagery that highlight social justice themes and Black heritage, and they welcome everyone to support their mission of unity and empowerment.

7. P.E Nation

The Australian activewear brand founded by Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves in 2016, has captivated women worldwide with its striking designs that seamlessly blend style and performance. With a presence in 95 countries and collaborations with heavyweights like ASICS, Reebok, and H&M, P.E Nation not only delivers premium, versatile pieces but also fosters a global community dedicated to balancing fashion with an active lifestyle. More than just a label, it's a movement that inspires women to embrace their daily routines while looking effortlessly chic.

8. Body By Raven Tracy

Body by Raven Tracy celebrates body positivity and inclusivity with a diverse range of activewear and athleisure styles, available in sizes 2XS to 4XL. Featuring yoga sets, trendy tube sets, and her unique "waffle and striped knit" collection — complete with ribbed headbands and accessories — Tracy’s brand embodies sisterhood, ensuring that everyone feels seen and valued in their pursuit of fitness and style.

9. Live The Process

Inspired by her yoga training in Bali, Robyn Berkley co-founded Live The Process to design sustainable activewear that seamlessly blends advanced textiles with a ballet-inspired flair. The brand’s commitment to ethical production shines through in its Los Angeles-crafted garments, made by seasoned local artisans. Since 2013, Live The Process has focused on precise design and rigorous fit-testing, creating versatile pieces that transition effortlessly from workout sessions to social outings.