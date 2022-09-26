Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Emo rap, a genre defined by its combination of intense emotional expression and the rhythmic flow of Hip Hop beats, has sparked a new wave of creativity in the music industry. In this dynamic landscape, a new crop of artists has emerged, fusing emotion with melodic cadence that resulted in the beloved subgenre.

These musicians used their music to express the depths of their innermost thoughts and struggles, telling stories of heartbreak, mental health battles and existential turmoil. As they bared their souls over melancholic melodies and haunting instrumentals, they formed profound connections with listeners, resonating with those who found solace in their cathartic lyrics. Below, REVOLT examined the top nine emo rappers reshaping the contours of Hip Hop expression.

1. Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a driving force in the modern Hip Hop scene and his knack for moody, introspective tracks has earned him a spot among the emo rap elite. Scott's dark, atmospheric production and heartfelt lyrics consistently produce captivating music that connects with his audience. His ability to explore vulnerability and personal experiences distinguishes him, cementing the star’s place as a key figure in the emerging scene.

2. XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion's presence in the music industry was undeniably contentious, but his impact on the evolution of emo rap should not be underestimated. He touched millions with his unique blend of punk rock, trap and R&B, particularly on tracks like "SAD!" that exposed his vulnerability and pain. His untimely death in 2018 left a significant void in the emo rap landscape, but his influence is still felt among emerging artists, thereby guaranteeing his legacy remains a driving force in the genre.

3. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert's unapologetic personality and flair for catchy hooks helped push emo rap into the mainstream. They are known for energetic performances and a distinct style, and they consistently deliver raw emotion and introspective lyrics to fans. Songs like "XO TOUR Llif3" demonstrated their ability to combine vulnerability and fire beats, cementing their place among a generation of emo rap legends.

4. Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD, known for his compelling lyrics and distinct voice, rose to prominence with the release of his hit "Lucid Dreams." His music spoke to fans deeply, displaying uncensored feelings that resonated with those going through similar struggles. Tragically, Juice WRLD's life was cut short, but his influence in the emo rap scene lives on. He left a permanent imprint on the genre by fearlessly addressing themes such as heartbreak, addiction, and mental health.

5. Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is a true trailblazer in the world of emo rap, constantly challenging norms with his versatile sound and distinct vocal style. He has carved his own path in the vast Hip Hop landscape, seamlessly blending influences such as punk rock, trap and melodic R&B. Trippie Redd's ability to channel raw emotion into music has earned him a devoted fan base while also establishing his status as an emo innovator.

6. YNW Melly

YNW Melly has established a strong presence in the music industry, distinguished by his emotive lyrics and captivating delivery. His remarkable exploration of profound emotion has struck a deep chord with fans. Notably, tracks like "Murder on My Mind" demonstrated his ability to combine raw sentiment with catchy hooks and beats. Despite adversity, YNW Melly's talent and genuine expression continue to captivate audiences.

7. Suicideboys

Ruby da Cherry and Scrim embody the dark side of emo rap. Suicideboys' chilling production and brutally honest lyrics capture the pain and turmoil they've endured throughout their lives. Their impact is undeniable, as their tireless work ethic and innovative sound continue to fuel the imaginations of countless artists.

8. Ski Mask The Slump God

Ski Mask The Slump God's lightning-fast flows and animated persona add a unique and refreshing flavor to the genre. He is well-known for his high-energy performances and vibrant visuals, and he has a unique approach to expressing emotion through music. Tracks like "Catch Me Outside" demonstrate his talent for candid expression with infectious hooks. Ski Mask's dynamic style and approach guarantee his continued relevance and influence in the field of entertainment.

9. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator, a multitalented artist and provocateur, continues to challenge norms with his eclectic sound and introspective lyrics. He remains relevant and influential in the genre thanks to his bold creativity and unwavering authenticity. Tyler's fearless exploration of weighty subjects is exemplified by tracks like "Yonkers,” where he creates a sound like no other.