In cities across the U.S., Black-owned coffee shops are redefining what it means to enjoy a great cup of coffee. From cozy corners where community meets creativity to cafes rooted in activism and culture, these spaces are more than just places to grab a great cup of coffee — they are vital cultural hubs. In this article, we spotlight eight underrated Black-owned coffee shops that deserve your support. Each of these unique cafés not only serves exceptional coffee but also offers a welcoming environment that fosters connection, amplifies diverse voices, and celebrates Black culture. Whether you’re in Seattle, Atlanta, or New York, here’s where you can sip and support Black-owned businesses making a difference.

1. Sip & Sonder in Inglewood, CA

Sip & Sonder, nestled in the heart of Inglewood, stands as a creative sanctuary and community hub founded by former attorneys Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas. Established in 2017, this Black women-owned coffee brand is more than a café — it’s an entrepreneurial and creative space where patrons are encouraged to connect, collaborate, and embrace the richness of diverse perspectives. Through intentional sourcing of coffee from communities of color worldwide and cultural programming, Sip & Sonder is redefining coffee culture and amplifying the stories of Black diasporic experiences on a global stage.

2. Black Swan Espresso in Newark, NJ

Opened in 2017, Black Swan Espresso is one of Newark’s most iconic specialty coffee and tea shops, delivering an exceptional coffee experience crafted from hand-ground, single-origin beans and award-winning roasts. Founded by Laura Mashtaler, the shop’s name pays homage to the rare Cygnus atratus black swan, symbolizing rarity and quality in every cup. Now led by Mashtaler’s sons, Adam and Jeffrey, Black Swan Espresso blends social impact with coffee culture, hiring locally, showcasing community artists, and serving as a gathering spot in Newark’s downtown where you might even spot Mayor Ras Baraka enjoying a matcha latte.

3. Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Philadelphia, PA

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, founded in 2017 by activist Marc Lamont Hill, is a beloved cultural hub in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, offering both a curated selection of books and high-quality coffee. Named after Hill’s inspiring uncle, Uncle Bobbie’s creates a welcoming space where everyone feels valued, especially communities historically underserved by similar establishments. With a mission-driven approach, Uncle Bobbie’s hosts free events like author talks and kids’ story time, blending coffee culture with community engagement and fostering a uniquely inclusive, Black-centered atmosphere.

4. Café con Libros in New York City, NY

Café con Libros, nestled in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, is an Afro-Latinx, womxn-owned coffee shop and intersectional feminist bookstore dedicated to creating a vibrant, inclusive community space. Through its curated selection of books, diverse programming, and exceptional coffee, the shop centers and celebrates womxn-identified individuals while welcoming all. Café con Libros is more than a café in New York — it’s a haven for empowerment, conversation, and cultural connection.

5. Boon Boona Coffee in Seattle, WA

Boon Boona Coffee, founded by Efrem Fesaha, brings East African coffee culture to the heart of Washington, with its flagship café opening in 2019. Specializing in Ethiopian and Rwandan beans, Boon Boona serves as a bridge between African specialty coffee and the world, fostering sustainable relationships with African coffee farmers. What began with sourcing green coffee beans in 2012 has grown into a celebrated community space, where Fesaha’s dedication to honoring African coffee heritage shines through in every cup.

6. Red Bay Coffee in Oakland, CA

Red Bay Coffee, founded in 2014 by artist and entrepreneur Keba Konte, is redefining the specialty coffee industry with its focus on diversity, inclusion, and social restoration. Based in Oakland, CA, the roastery sources high-quality, sustainable beans while creating opportunities for marginalized communities, including people of color, women, and the formerly incarcerated. Rooted in Konte’s passion for activism and innovation, Red Bay Coffee blends exceptional coffee with a mission to unite and uplift.

7. BlaCk Coffee Lounge in Cincinnati, OH

Located in the heart of Cincinnati, BlaCk Coffee Lounge, founded by Means Cameron and Marcus Ervin, is more than just a coffee shop — it’s a community hub dedicated to art, culture, and connection. Positioned beside their clothing store, BlaCk Owned, this stylish café serves locally roasted coffee and regularly hosts local art and music, creating a vibrant gathering space. BlaCk Coffee Lounge brings people together over coffee, celebrating Cincinnati’s culture and the power of community.

8. 404 Coffee in Atlanta, GA

404 Coffee in Atlanta, owned by Kelli Jones, is a beloved spot known for its cozy atmosphere and a wide range of delicious coffee options, from bold espressos to unique specialty blends. The shop also serves a selection of pastries and snacks, making it the perfect place to relax or catch up with friends. With its welcoming vibe and friendly staff, 404 Coffee has become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors in the city of Atlanta.