NLE Choppa has blazed a one-of-kind trail of his own as a music artist. The rapper began making music when he was 10 but didn't take it seriously because he was so young. He discovered the art form was a great escape from situations he faced in real life. At 14, he started talking about real topics and made his first full song a year later. He gained national attention when he dropped “Shotta Flow” in 2019.

Since then, the Memphis-born creative has pushed out several hit singles and built a recognizable brand of his own. He was the most recent guest on the hit podcast “Caresha Please,” where he expressed his perspective on his music career, family life, natural remedies, women and more. Check out seven standout moments from the episode below.

1. He feels he deserves more flowers from people

The Cottonwood artist began releasing music as a teenager and catapulted himself to fame. Doing things his way has worked in his favor as he doesn't follow popular trends. He expressed that although he is nowhere near retiring from rapping, he should receive more recognition for the impact he's made so far in his career.

"I feel like a lot of motherf**kers be sleeping on me," the 22-year-old told Yung Miami. "I feel like a lot of motherf**kers supposed to give me way more flowers than I receive, but I'm also validated by the Almighty, so I really don't give a f**k because once they catch up, it's going to be too late. But I’ll still appreciate you. I ain't going to show no hand either. But all I'm saying is, it ain't nobody my age that has done what I've done. Period."

"I don't be needing it like that. I'm just saying though, but I feel like, not even flowers, I feel like some people got me fucked up. And I feel, like, I'm finna, I use it as fuel though. I'm finna take it to somewhere else that they never thought I could take it to," he added.

2. He stole his mom's gun when he was younger

During the sit down, NLE Choppa shared that his mother worked hard to keep him out of trouble, so much so that she moved them out of the hood. She hoped that changing his surroundings would decrease the chances of him making too many mistakes. Unfortunately, he already had his social group set and didn't transition out of his mindset, which led him into some shaky situations that ended with him to steal a gun.

“I remember I got jumped. I stole my mama's gun and I helped her look for it," he said. "I stole my mama's gun and I helped her look for it at 14 because I got jumped at the corn maze. And I said, 'This s**t ain't going to never happen again.'"

3. He believes BBLs stem from African and African-American women, not Brazilians

Brazilian butt lifts, known widely as BBLs, have become a big phenomenon for many races, especially in the last several years. Women are choosing to have surgery to get Coca-Cola-shaped bodies that aren't normal for the average proportioned woman. The entrepreneur praises Black women for being the muse for the movement.

“So, they call it a Brazilian butt lift. I don't know if they call it that because it started in Brazil. I don't know if they call it that because of that, but if we be 100 percent honest with you, a Brazilian butt lift is a mark of the women I see in Africa and see that come from our melanin pigment. So, people ask, what is a BBL? It originated with women of your color, all of that, out their shape.”

He continued, “Until it got real sexualized. But at the time period, our women was viewed as art. Everybody wants their body, but it was a certain way that them women was living during that time period."

4. He chooses to leave women alone when he knows he'll disappoint them

The father of two is okay with being the villain in a woman's life if he ends their relationship due to knowing he can't fulfill her needs. He wants to be his "authentic" self at all times, so if his personality doesn't effortlessly mesh with someone, he believes the right thing to do is break it off, since emotions are heavily involved in romantic dynamics.

“Whenever I feel like just being myself is, like, a burden. You feel me? Like, just whenever I feel like my freedom is gone. And that's why I feel like relationships, on the real, ain't really natural for me as of now. I feel like... I love the partner so much that I see that," the Tennessee native said. "And I say, 'You know what? I can't be the best version of me for you,' so I leave. And a lot of instances I walked away from, I was protecting you and me. You get what I'm saying? So, I feel like that as a man makes me way more ahead than a lot of n**gas because they prolong and s**t because [they're] putting their feelings into it. I'm seeing the crash and burn. I'm asking myself, is it worth it?"

5. He believes LGBTQ people should be treated equally

The emcee has used his social media to champion and show respect to the gay community. This has caused some criticism from homophobic fans and others who have questioned his sexuality. He shared that his stance won't change because spewing "hate" is unnecessary.

"Who taught that people supposed to show hate in any instance? God don't do that. God is love. What the hell is we showing hate for? He would never, what would God do? When you put yourself in a situation, you say, what would God do? I think that's how you should move and operate," he explained.

6. He helped heal someone's cancer

The "Slut Me Out 2" artist believes in using natural remedies for healing purposes. The health enthusiast is a vegan and a fan of the late Dr. Sebi's work so much so that he visited the herbalist’s shop. Additionally, he makes his own natural "concoctions" that he uses and shares with others he's nurtured back to health.

“I've helped people by just pointing out there with my words. ATL Jacob hit me the other day telling me how I helped his mom [be cured of] cancer. So, I mean, that's one thing. I've been in situations where I've been hands-on with people, helping them with certain things," NLE Choppa shared.

It's easy for a rapper with many fans to have sexual relations with whomever they want, as many of them are women's fantasies. Despite having easy access to a plethora of women, he's a true hunter and doesn't want it if it's easy.

“I like to f**k. It's weird. I don't like to f**k women that's all on me like that," he admitted. "I like a challenge. I like going out to shit where I feel like I probably can't even get [it], but I know I can get it, but it's harder. I like that. I don't like nothing easy. I don't like nothing given to me."

He continued, "If God was to give me 10 billion tomorrow or 10 billion in 10 years, I'd take the 10 years simply because I learn more and go through what I need to go through for it. But hell yeah, I love a chase."