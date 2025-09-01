Image Image Credit Blue Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black man in bookshop Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bookstores come in all shapes and sizes, but some stand out for their quirky locations and creative setups. From a bookstore nestled inside a former theater in Buenos Aires to one housed in an old train in France, these hidden gems offer more than just books — they provide a unique experience. Whether it's browsing through rare finds in a historic barn or relaxing in a bookstore-themed hostel in Tokyo, these seven bookstores offer a literary adventure unlike any other. Each destination combines culture, architecture, and, of course, books, making them a must-visit for book lovers and travelers alike.

1. Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy

Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy, is a magical bookstore where books are creatively stored in gondolas, bathtubs, and barrels to protect them from the city's frequent flooding. Founded by Luigi Frizzo in 2004, the shop is a vibrant tribute to Venice, blending literary treasures with unique Venetian elements like feline companions and high-water charm. This enchanting space is not only a haven for book lovers but also an authentic reflection of Venice's character, making it a must-visit for anyone exploring the lagoon city.

2. La Caverne aux Livres in Auvers-sur-Oise, France

La Caverne aux Livres offers a one-of-a-kind literary experience inside an old train. Every corner of the train wagons is filled with books, creating an immersive treasure trove of rare finds and intriguing reads. This unique setup combines an impressive collection with a visually captivating location, making it a memorable stop for book enthusiasts and curious travelers alike.

3. Cook & Book in Brussels, Belgium

Cook & Book is a delightful fusion of a bookstore and restaurant, where each room is themed around specific genres, creating a unique ambiance tailored to every reader's taste. Visitors can browse for their next literary treasure while enjoying a delicious meal, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for both food and book lovers. This creative blend of culinary and literary indulgence ensures an unforgettable visit.

4. Book and Bed in Tokyo, Japan

Book and Bed in Tokyo, Japan, is a unique bookstore-themed hostel that seamlessly blends literary charm with cozy accommodations. Housing more than 2,500 books integrated into its sleeping areas, it offers a haven for bibliophiles to relax, read, and even sleep surrounded by their favorite titles. With a communal lounge by expansive windows and a trendy café at the front desk, guests can enjoy the perfect mix of comfort, ambiance, and a scenic view while diving into a book. The bunks are thoughtfully designed for privacy, featuring ample storage and generously sized safes, making it an ideal retreat for travelers who love books and unique experiences. The books are only available to loan out.

5. Cafébrería El Péndulo in Mexico City, Mexico

Cafébrería El Péndulo offers a perfect blend of culture, books, and relaxation. With a vibrant atmosphere, it features a bookstore and café on the ground floor, additional seating on the second floor, and a bar on the third. This multi-level space invites visitors to browse, read, and unwind with a meal or drink, making it a haven for book and café enthusiasts alike.

6. Baldwin’s Book Barn in Chester County, PA

Housed in a historic five-story barn built in 1822 with over 300,000 used and rare books, maps, prints, and even estate antiques, the space exudes charm with its stone walls, wood-burning stove, and cozy nooks. This cherished institution has been a gathering place for decades, inviting visitors to explore its vast collection and experience its rich literary atmosphere.

7. El Ateneo Grand Splendid in Buenos Aires, Argentina

El Ateneo Grand Splendid is a breathtaking bookstore housed in a beautifully preserved former theater. Its grand architecture, including frescoed ceilings and ornate balconies, creates a stunning ambiance for book lovers. Recognized as one of the world's most beautiful bookstores, it was named the "world's most beautiful bookstore" by National Geographic in 2019 and ranked second by The Guardian in 2008.