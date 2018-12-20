Image Image Credit Vuk Saric / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman in bar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Step into the hidden world of speakeasy bars, where the allure of secrecy and vintage charm combine to offer unforgettable drinking experiences. These hidden gems, scattered across major cities in the U.S., offer not only expertly crafted cocktails but also a sense of exclusivity and adventure. Whether tucked behind unmarked doors, hidden within barbershops or concealed behind vintage phone booths, these 11 speakeasies promise a unique escape from the ordinary. From New York City to St. Louis, each bar brings its own flair, inviting guests to savor cocktails in a cozy, intimate setting that feels like a step back in time.

1. Please Don't Tell (PDT) in New York City

Tucked away behind a vintage phone booth inside Crif Dogs in the East Village, PDT (Please Don't Tell) offers a unique and intimate speakeasy experience. Known for its expertly crafted cocktails and cozy atmosphere, this award-winning bar has become a cornerstone of New York City's cocktail culture since its 2007 opening. With its discreet entrance and gourmet snacks, PDT remains a beloved destination for both locals and visitors seeking an unforgettable night out.

2. Blind Barber in Los Angeles, California

Blind Barber, located in LA county’s Culver City, combines the charm of a classic barbershop with the allure of a hidden speakeasy. Behind its crisp white exterior, a nondescript door leads to a cozy, dimly lit lounge where guests can enjoy seasonal cocktails and a small menu of food in a relaxed, vintage setting. With leather booths and a welcoming bar, Blind Barber offers a fun and laid-back vibe that’s made it a favorite since its 2010 opening.

3. Midnight Cowboy in Austin, Texas

Midnight Cowboy, one of Austin's oldest speakeasy bars, offers a reservation-only experience that blends vintage charm with a rich history. Housed in a former brothel that once operated as the Midnight Cowboy Modeling Oriental Massage, the bar embraces its past while offering an exclusive, intimate space with prohibition-style décor and a menu of expertly crafted cocktails. Known for its secret entrance and luxurious atmosphere, Midnight Cowboy delivers a truly unique and refined speakeasy experience in downtown Austin.

4. The Violet Hour in Chicago, Illinois

Nestled in Chicago's Wicker Park, The Violet Hour is a dimly lit, velvet-curtained lounge that offers a refined yet secretive vibe, perfect for cocktail enthusiasts. With a James Beard Award-winning bar program and a menu rooted in pre-Prohibition style libations, the bar serves seasonal cocktails alongside a carefully curated selection of fine spirits. Its discreet entry, ever-changing exterior mural and intimate interior salons make The Violet Hour an iconic destination for those seeking an exceptional, artisanal drinking experience.

5. Bourbon & Branch in San Francisco, California

Tucked behind an unmarked door in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, Bourbon & Branch transports guests to the Prohibition era, offering a glimpse of the past with its classic cocktails and vintage ambiance. This hidden gem, which once operated as an illicit speakeasy from 1921 to 1933, honors the tradition of the 1920s with elegant service and historic charm. The name, inspired by the old-school term "bourbon and branch" for bourbon served with clean water, captures the essence of a bygone era of indulgence and secrecy.

6. Anvil in Houston, Texas

Anvil has long been a cornerstone of Houston's cocktail scene, earning a reputation for serving some of the city's finest drinks. With a menu featuring over 100 classic cocktails, the bar's casual, welcoming atmosphere and skilled, friendly staff keep both newcomers and regulars coming back for more. This bar draws a lively crowd, offering expertly crafted cocktails alongside a selection of savory snacks, all within a modern, industrial setting that feels as warm and inviting as its patrons.

7. Apotheke in New York City

Tucked away on a quiet street in Chinatown, Apotheke is a hidden speakeasy that blends 19th century Parisian absinthe den charm with a vintage apothecary vibe. Inside, mixologists dressed in pharmacist-style garb craft complex, custom cocktails based on your “symptoms” with the precision of chemists. Recognized as one of the best speakeasies in the U.S. by Architectural Digest, this dark, intimate venue offers over 250 house cocktails and a rotating selection of rare spirits, making it a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts seeking a unique experience.

8. Red Phone Booth in Atlanta, Georgia

Red Phone Booth offers a unique Prohibition-era experience, with a secretive entrance through a phone booth leading into a chic, intimate speakeasy. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, the bar crafts exceptional cocktails using 100% fresh-squeezed juices, hand-chipped ice and rare liquors, complemented by a carefully curated cigar selection. In addition to expertly mixed drinks, patrons can enjoy a menu of small plates, including fresh seafood, Neapolitan pizza and house-made desserts, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere for cocktail enthusiasts.

9. Seeing Double in Cleveland, Ohio

Established in 2018, Seeing Double Speakeasy Bar offers a cozy and vibrant atmosphere in the heart of North Olmsted, perfect for those seeking a fun night out. With a carefully curated drink menu and a lively ambiance, the bar provides a unique, personalized experience crafted by an exceptional staff. Whether you're out with friends or enjoying a solo evening, Seeing Double guarantees a memorable and inviting setting for every guest.

10. Planter’s House in St. Louis, Missouri

Planter's House offers an exceptional cocktail, food and spirits experience, combining award-winning drinks with a rich history of hospitality. With one of the largest private barrel selections in the country and a menu featuring seasonal cocktails and hand-crafted dishes, it pays homage to the iconic Planter's Hotel that once stood as a St. Louis landmark. Whether you're enjoying a classic or a barrel-pick cocktail, the warm and inviting atmosphere ensures a memorable experience for every patron.

11. Mathers Social Gathering in Orlando, Florida

Based in Downtown Orlando, this venue offers a sophisticated blend of history and craft cocktails within a stunning 140-year-old building. The venue’s elegant design, featuring dark wood, towering pillars and exposed brick, creates a timeless atmosphere perfect for socializing. Expert mixologists serve up both classic cocktails and innovative libations using boutique spirits, seasonal fruits and house-made ingredients, while small plates are available to complement every drink.