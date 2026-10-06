Image Image Credit Jo Lenz Image Alt 6LACK "6 for 6" podcast EDITORIAL COVER Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

6LACK’s six-episode “6 For 6” podcast premieres on Monday (Oct. 12) via REVOLT.

Linear episodes air Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET, then arrive Tuesdays at 2 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s website, app and YouTube channel.

Announced guests include Gail Bean, Isaiah John, DDG and more.

We’re so excited to welcome 6LACK to the REVOLT family! Today (Oct. 6), we are proud to announce the launch of the singer's new show, “6LACK Presents 6 For 6: The Podcast.”

Airing weekly, our latest offering will see the "PRBLMS" artist sit down with a “lineup of special celebrity guests for candid, thought-provoking conversations,” all inspired by his critically acclaimed new album, Love is the New Gangsta. Over the course of six episodes for Season 1, fans will be able to watch him speak with “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John about the FX show’s evolution and finding their way through the industry. 6LACK will reconnect with longtime collaborator Mereba, who recently appeared on “RUNNING LATE FREESTYLE” from his May release, plus DDG for a conversation about his rise from YouTube creator to one of today’s most in-demand recording artists/streamers. He also has Grammy-winning artist Ambré, “MUSTARD” collaborator Jordan Ward, and more on his star-studded list of guests.

While we wait for the first episode, watch the teaser below.

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When and where to watch 6LACK’s “6 For 6” podcast

Starting next week (Oct. 12), viewers can catch the linear broadcast for 6LACK’s “6 For 6” at 9:30 p.m. ET every Monday, followed by the episode dropping on REVOLT’s website, app, and YouTube channel at 2 p.m. ET the next day.

Inside 6LACK’s incredible 2026 so far: ‘Love is the New Gangsta’ and more

It’s been nothing short of an incredible year for 6LACK, whose Love is the New Gangsta arrived to glowing reviews in May. The 15-song effort saw him collaborate with Young Thug on “Ashin’ the Blunt,” AZ Chike and Leon Thomas on “All That Matters,” and 2 Chainz on “Sunday Again.” Other guest features included Odeal, the previously mentioned Mereba, and QUIN.

6LACK later followed up with his “Everywhere At Once (Tour Talk)” freestyle, where he opened up about canceling his “10 Years of 6LACK Tour” and promised fans that he’ll be back on the road soon.

In the meantime, we've got you covered — be sure to tune into "6 For 6" to get a lot more of your fave.