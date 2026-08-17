Image Image Credit Ser Baffo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ISAIAH JOHN, ASANTE BLACKK, GAIL BEAN, PEYTON ALEX SMITH, SIMMIE "BUDDY" SIMMS III at 2026 ESSENCE Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The trailer for "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" spotlights Wanda and Leon as they begin a new journey after the end of "Snowfall."

The spinoff explores Los Angeles' shift from the crack epidemic to the West Coast Hip Hop scene, introducing new tensions and opportunities.

"The Drop" debuts Sept. 8 on FX with returning characters and fresh faces driving the narrative forward.

FX’s “Snowfall” spinoff is taking us from “the dope game to the rap game.” On Monday (Aug. 17), we got a detailed look at “The Drop,” which will follow Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they “fight to reinvent themselves” as the crack epidemic gives way to the rise of West Coast rap.

“You gotta understand what I’ve been through. When I was getting clean, music brought me back to life,” she says at the beginning of the 2 1/2-minute trailer. We then see her breaking into what appears to be Leon’s home, where he understandably walks in with his gun drawn, ready for an intruder. Wanda later describes Hip Hop as “the new gold rush” with “no cops, no murder” — though, evidently, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Shortly after, we’re introduced to Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk), who’ll seemingly take on a Dr. Dre-esque role as a producer, as well as local rapper Artillery, played by a familiar face many on the West Coast might already recognize: Buddy. Check out the video below, then keep scrolling for the synopsis.

What to know about “The Drop” before its September premiere

According to the show’s synopsis, “Wanda starts the series driven by the clear belief that West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture. She will work to put together a ragtag group of geniuses and lead them to the realization of all their dreams.”

“Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl ‘DG’ Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets for good and chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic,” it continues. “As ambition, loyalty, and survival collide, how much is everyone willing to risk in order to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down?”

“The Drop” is set to premiere on Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes slated to premiere every Tuesday. Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes will all serve as executive producers for the project.

Will Damson Idris return as Franklin Saint in “The Drop”?

While we certainly won’t have to wait much longer, considering the show hits FX in just a few weeks, we’re curious to see whether Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) will make a cameo given the massive success of the original series. Wanda even mentions him in “The Drop” trailer itself, so we’re taking that as reason enough to stay hopeful.

We’re also hoping the series brings in more rappers, whether through actors taking on versions of the Hip Hop stars we grew up with in the ’90s or present-day musicians playing local artists. Either way, “The Drop” is shaping up to be a worthy successor.