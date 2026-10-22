Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures "Street Fighter" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

50 Cent left a recording session in DMX's car, where he expected to test their beat.

50 Cent recalled DMX driving the wrong way down a Manhattan one-way street.

A DMX podcast from 50 Cent and iHeartPodcasts was announced but has no apparent release date.

Considering he's literally been shot nine times, you have to think there aren't many people or things that can scare 50 Cent... but apparently DMX was one of them.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Fif recalled a recording session that took a chaotic turn before he and the late rapper actually jumped onto the mic. “And we found the track, and he was like, ‘Yo, come on, let's just go get our head right.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, let's just go,’” 50 remembered. The only problem was this: DMX's idea of getting into the right headspace wasn't the same as his.

Leaving the studio, the "Power" creator/star jumped into X's car, where he rightfully expected them to give the beat the old car test, but he was mistaken.

“And he started driving... He drove me down a one-way. Downtown Manhattan, he went down a one-way, the wrong way... flew down,” the "Candy Shop" rapper explained. "I said, 'We gon' die in this motherf**ker...' You said, ‘Get my head right.’ We was in the car, he was wildin'. He would just do the craziest stuff,” 50 Cent concluded.

By the time they headed back to the studio for the unnamed song, the Queens native laid down a new rule: "I'm not doing nothing but rap... Don't ask me for nothing." Seemed like a good policy.

50 Cent is launching a new DMX series with iHeartPodcasts

Years after his 2021 death, DMX remains a mythic figure in the world of Hip Hop and beyond. Because of that, every once in a while you can expect to hear stories like this one. You might hear even more in the near future, and 50 Cent will play a role in telling them. In January, iHeartMedia announced that iHeartPodcasts partnered with the Get Rich or Die Tryin' artist and storytelling company Narratively to produce "Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX." The Jadakiss-hosted podcast was originally slated to arrive in June, but there's now no apparent release date.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is also currently promoting Street Fighter, a film adaptation in which he plays the role of Balrog. The film was released last Friday (Oct. 16), so go check that out if seeing the "In Da Club" hitmaker beat people up is something that appeals to you.

You can watch 50 Cent tell his own story about DMX for yourself in the clip below.