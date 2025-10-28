Image Image Credit Sydney Foster/REVOLT Image Alt Bet on Black vision to ventures: Entrepreneurs who saw success after the show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Season 5 of REVOLT's “Bet on Black” series, in partnership with Target, premiered today (Oct. 28). Building on the momentum of past seasons, this chapter continues the franchise’s mission to support Black founders -- but with a twist. This time around, scholars who are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and charting their own path forward will receive mentorship and community support as they compete for funding to achieve their business goals. Black small business owners face evident disparities when it comes to accessing financing to grow their companies. According to a 2024 report from Urban Institute’s Office of Race and Equity Research, it was discovered that only 14 percent of Black entrepreneurs receive the full funding that they request, which is less than half the rate of their white counterparts.

With four seasons, 57 founders, and over $2 million in non-dilutive capital distributed under their belt already, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the entrepreneurs who are still thriving after their appearances on “Bet on Black.”

In season 4, Jasmine "Jazz" Nelson won the third-place prize, taking home $50,000 to help reach her business goals for Umber, a solution for women with PCOS to remove unwanted hair. Umber was founded in 2019 and is grounded in lived experience rather than hype, with a clear mission to offer practical, authentic support, so no one feels alone in their struggle. Since being a contestant on the show, the innovator has been featured in Elle Magazine, Vogue, Black Wall Street, ESSENCE, and IMPACT Magazine, among other media outlets and TV programs. She’s also continued to be an advocate for women’s health and wellness, speaking on numerous panels, including her most recent engagement at the Mental Wealth Expo, hosted by media personality Charlamagne Tha God, in partnership with iHeartRadio and Mental Wealth Alliance.

Houston farmers Ivy Walls (owner and operator of Ivy Leaf Farms) and Jeremy Peaches (owner and operator of Fresh Life Organic Produce Co. & Agricultural Consulting Firm) won season 3. The two decided to come together with the joint vision to create a sustainable, equitable, and affordable system for farmers to serve food desert communities. In addition to selling their homegrown produce, they opened Fresh Houwse Grocery, a farmer-owned, community-run market that sources produce directly from local growers for peak freshness and quality. Beyond groceries, it serves as a neighborhood hub with a welcoming atmosphere, hosting classes and seasonal events to bring people together.

Brooklyn Tea is a specialty tea company with tea rooms in Brooklyn and Atlanta, offering more than 50 premium loose-leaf options, tea lattes, and small bites in a welcoming, education-focused setting. The brand curates black, green, oolong, white, herbal, and rooibos varieties, plus signature drinks and a full café menu at its Bed-Stuy tasting room. They also have a location in Atlanta and are available in Target stores nationwide. Additionally, they offer wholesale options for hospitality partners. They are expanding their presence in Terminal 4 of JFK Airport as part of the airport's new food and beverage concession program that focuses on local brands.

Moor’s Brewing Co. is a Chicago-based, Black-owned craft beer brand founded on Juneteenth 2021, celebrating African heritage through storytelling and design. The brewery offers a core lineup that includes an Imperial Porter, Session Ale, Helles Lager, and IPA, along with rotating releases like a Brown Ale, Pilsner, and Kölsch. Fans can find the beers at select retailers in Illinois and New York. Earlier this year, FOX32 shared the news that the enterprise was expanding to a brick-and-mortar location, Diversey House, in Logan Square through a brewpub partnership with Steep Ravine Brewing.

BLK Girls Green House was one of the finalists in season 1 of “Bet on Black.” Located in West Oakland, CA, the plant and home goods shop also serves as a community space, curated by friends/designers Kalkidan Gebreyohannes and the shop's former co-founder, J’Maica Roxanne. Their mission centered on collaboration with Black-owned creators and inspiring conscious, local gathering and shopping. Rooted in Black joy and culture, the flagship store blends vintage family imagery, art, music, and an in-house café to create an inviting vibe. Since launching in 2020, BGGH has been featured by major outlets like ESSENCE and Forbes, among others, and expanded into plant design, installation, and maintenance for retail and corporate clients. Gebreyohannes is now offering interior design services, and one of her first clients was Draymond Green, along with his partners, Guma Fassil and Chef Nelson German, at their San Francisco restaurant, Meski.