During the school year, you want your space to look and feel good. Campus life can be nonstop with classes, parties, and finishing papers by midnight. So, you need a calm space where you can reset your soul. A place that feels like your favorite R&B song. Well, that is where Target comes in. Whether you want to tap into your soft era or just need a good nap, Target has you covered. With plenty of options, Target is the real MVP when it comes to turning your dream dorm room into cloud nine.

You already have the vision, so the next steps are putting it together. For example, here’s Richard. He’s a comfort king looking to create a perfectly chill room. Richard wants smooth textures, neutral colors, and soft bedding that feels like a good hug. To find all of this in one place, he had to go to Target. We’re talking about mattress toppers with a little puff, pillows to match, and a smooth color palette of white, cream, and browns. The aesthetic upgrade is going to be exactly what you need and it doesn’t stop there. If you’re a true music lover like Richard, add a vinyl record player to the mix -- an old school way to put the phone down and zone out to your slow jams on repeat. But don’t forget the soft-glow lamp and some plants with earthy energy; that’s the finishing touch worth talking about. Plus, Richard built his home away from home without breaking the bank.

If your room doesn't feel like a “block out the world” playlist, let’s change that with some items that bring you peace. You can start with a comforter you can cuddle in. Throw in a plush rug and a chair that supports lounge and scroll time. You can even get a storage ottoman to put all those extra things away. And the best part? It’s all available to you with just a click. If your room relieves stress, your shopping experience should too. Whichever piece is calling your name, Target has it.

When the first day of school hits, you deserve to walk back to a space that says: “After a day of doing it all, I need a break.” So, tap into creating a room that will do just that. Check out Richard’s video for inspiration and see your “unbothered” dream room unfold. Let Target help you build it out IRL or online. Either way, it’s moments like these that make curating a space of your own with Target worth it.