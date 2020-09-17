Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JUNE 30: Rapper 42 Dugg attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

D’aire, the 6-year-old son of rapper 42 Dugg, co-wrote "My Kind of Normal," a children’s book based on his experience with autism.

The book encourages families to embrace neurodiversity and support kids who communicate and grow in different ways.

The project led to the creation of Beaming Brains, a brand that promotes inclusion and creativity for neurodivergent children.

For 42 Dugg, fatherhood just took on a new form of storytelling — this time, through the pages of a children’s book co-written by his 6-year-old son, D’aire. Inspired by D’aire’s own experience navigating autism, "My Kind of Normal" aims to help other families better understand what that journey can look like — through the eyes of a child living it.

In his post, Dugg opened up about what parenting an autistic child has taught him, and why this project hits close to home. "Dealing with autistic children can be such [a] challenge for us parents, especially [first-time] parents,” he wrote. “But we have no idea the challenges these children face not being able to fully express themselves.”

He went on to share that D’aire and his mother worked together to create something other kids and parents could relate to — a book that makes space for different kinds of communication and growth. “Him and his mom decided [they’d] put something [kid-friendly] for kids [and] parents [who] may face similar challenges,” the “Maybach” hitmaker continued. “If you support me or not, [and] have dealt with or [come] across [an] autistic child, just share this book [and] try to learn how to ease up [and] let them develop at [their] own pace… Let’s keep this fight going D’aire we love you we support.”

According to the book’s description, "My Kind of Normal” follows a young boy named D’aire who “experiences the world in his own unique way.” Whether he’s covering his ears when things get too loud or bouncing with joy at a trampoline park, the book is a vibrant reminder that there’s no one right way to be a kid. It celebrates self-expression, neurodiversity, and the idea that being different is something to be embraced — not fixed.

The 24-page hardcover book, written with help from D’aire’s mom, is meant to feel warm and accessible to readers of all ages. It’s a tool for conversation, reflection, and learning — especially for families who might be facing similar experiences.

D’aire’s journey sparked a whole brand

Beaming Brains, the brand behind the book, was launched by D’aire’s mom to reflect the brilliance of children like her son — kids who often aren’t fully seen or understood. She first noticed his unique spark at just two years old, when he was curious and affectionate, but not yet speaking. “From the moment I noticed D’aire’s unique spark at [two] years old, I knew he saw the world differently — and beautifully,” she shared on the site.

D’aire was nonverbal until the age of six. During that time, his family navigated therapies, emotions, and uncertainty. But in that silence, his creativity grew. Today, he’s thriving —talkative, imaginative, and full of personality. The book, she explains, was born out of a desire to show the world what she’s always seen in him: “That different doesn’t mean broken. It means brilliant.”

The brand now creates books, toys, and cartoons to spotlight neurodivergent kids and encourage the kind of understanding that can only come from listening — and letting kids be themselves.