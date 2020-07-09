Image Image Credit Screenshot from 42 Dugg's "Wock N Red" video Image Alt 42 Dugg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

42 Dugg is back and in full effect. On Friday (March 15), he unveiled a new single titled "Wock N Red," a London on da Track and Tone Deaf-produced offering that's full of bars about the Detroit, MI rapper's freewheeling lifestyle.

"Wild n**ga, touch one of these chains, I'm in the crowd with it, foul n**ga, I'll hop with this b**ch and get the yeah, yeah, yeah/ Cuz ran off, they found him dead, dead, dead, me, Apple, Ric, and Martez known for huntin' s**t/ Nah, what's that drug? You turn one into two, we call it dog, heard that young n**gas still like to hoop, I like to ball/ We ain't into cuffin' rat b**ches, not I, and every n**ga ever disrespected got shot, 10 spin, friends, yeah, Wock', Wock', Wock', red, new Glocks, F&Ns, Drew, Mox, Neff, and Twin..."

"Wock N Red" came with a matching visual courtesy of Rari Digital. Keeping things simple, the clip showed Dugg riding in an SUV and catching vibes with his crew.

It's been three years since the CMG-signed artist liberated his most recent solo LP, Free Dem Boyz, which -- including its deluxe edition -- boasted 26 songs and a wealth of assists from Moneybagg Yo, Rowdy Rebel, Future, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Nardo Wick, and more. In 2022, he and labelmate EST Gee delivered the well-received Last Ones Left. Dugg also jumped on songs like French Montana's "Push Start," Doe Boy's "Ain't My Fault," 2 Chainz's "Million Dollars Worth of Game," Sexyy Red's "Perfect Match," and DJ Drama's "Free Game."

Back in January, Dugg had a massive homecoming concert following a six-month bid in prison. Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Jeezy, GloRilla, Gillie Da Kid, Wallo, and many more took to the stage within Little Ceasars Arena to celebrate with the XXL Freshman alum. Press play on "Wock N Red" below.