All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

Beauty buffs, start your engines: the Ulta Black Friday deals have arrived at last, and the personal care giant is offering shoppers up to 50% off everything you need to look like a milli.

The highly anticipated Ulta Black Friday savings event gives serious discounts on all your makeup and beauty favorites from now until December 30th: We’re talking MAC, NARS, Tarte, Lancôme, and much more!

Whether you’re grabbing stocking stuffers for family and friends or checking items off your personal wishlist, shop all these Black Friday deals in-store or online and get free shipping on orders over $35.

Looking for more beauty must-haves? Check out our roundup of makeup products Black MUAs can’t live without.

1. It Cosmetics CC+ Cream

Take your pick from 20 different shades, with a formula that delivers full coverage and visibly smoother skin.

2. Tarte Face Tape Full Coverage Foundation

Now 50% off, this beloved formula gives 12–hour staying power and a flawless finish.

3. Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

Customers love this lipstick because it “stays on all day without drying or flaking”—and we’re certainly not mad at the $12 price tag, marked down from $27.

4. r.e.m. beauty Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick

If it’s good enough for Glinda, it’s good enough for us. And, of course, any 2-in-1 product with an average 4.5-star rating, plus a massive discount, is worth calling out.

5. NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil

We stan a multitasking hero! Line or fill your lips with this fave or blend it out on your cheeks for a beautifully flushed look.

6. MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation Makeup

Want to tone down that shine? Achieve the ultimate matte look with this universal favorite.

7. Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation Stick

Now marked down to $35 from $50, this formula—with its built-in kabuki brush—makes on-the-go foundation application a breeze.

8. Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

Covering up scars, blemishes, and tattoos takes mere minutes with this internet-famous formula. One reviewer shared: “I have a dark-colored tattoo that is about the size of a baseball and this covered it well enough that it wasn't noticeable!”

9. fresh Mini Tint & Treat Lip Kit

Take 30% off this iconic set, which includes two tinted formulas and fresh’s popular Advanced Therapy Balm.

10. JoyBright by Ulta Beauty Beauty Box: Happy Hues

With 87 different products in a single kit—priced at just $20—this set has everything you need for vibrant, colorful beauty.

11. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade

The Holy Grail of eyebrow essentials, this pomade has a 4.7-star average rating from over 31,000 reviewers.

12. NARS Soft Matte Tinted Lip Balm

Now just $12, this balm’s six-color range has the perfect matte nude for every complexion.

13. Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N

Skip your lipliner and go for this fade-proof stain that lasts for hours—and costs under $9 right now.

14. Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips

Level up your EOD skincare routine with this popular makeup remover, which has earned more than 2,300 4- and 5-star reviews from Ulta customers.

15. Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Arguably Morphe’s most famous product, this iconic setting mist is marked down to just over $10.

16. Grande Cosmetics 5 Steps to Fab

Valued at $126, this set sells for less than $50 during Ulta’s Black Friday sale.

17. Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Waterproof Mascara

What’s Better Than Sex? Mascara that’s both volumizing and waterproof—just ask the 2,500 reviewers who’ve given this product five stars.

18. Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil

Prepare to be obsessed with this hydrating formula, which will set you back just $8 right now.

19. ULTA Beauty Collection - Travel Essentials Brush Set

Packing hack: These double-ended makeup brushes give you more room in your makeup bag, giving you extra space to load up on new products.

20. Real Techniques Stardust Till Dawn Limited Edition Brush + Cleanse Set

This 11-piece full-face set is every aspiring MUA’s dream, especially now that it’s just $27.

21. Eylure Vegas Nay Grand Glamor Multipack

Four pairs of reusable lashes plus lash glue for less than $8? Yes, please!

22. ColourPop Long-Lasting Lippie Pencil

Now that they’re marked down to under $5, it’s hard to find a reason not to stock up on all eight shades.

23. Juvia's Place Culture Palette

Think of every color of the rainbow, make them five times more pigmented, then put them in a makeup palette and you’ll have this beloved set, marked down to under $23 right now.

24. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

The 11,505 reviewers who gave this formula a 4.5-star average rating can’t stop singing its praises. One customer was impressed by this mascara’s staying power and ability to keep her lashes curled while giving “really good length.”

25. L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer

Don’t let the cold weather dull your glow! Effortlessly warm your face with this bronzer—available in six shades—which is priced at just over $11 right now.

