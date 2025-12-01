Image Image Credit Calvary Rogers Image Alt 2025 REVOLT Art Fair flyer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The conversation doesn't stop at the gallery walls of the 2025 REVOLT Art Fair. Curator Zindzi Harley lends her expertise to the digital presentation that spotlights 24 international artists. Their work will be exhibited across digital screens, projections, and a massive LED installation at REVOLT’s closing night party. This wide-ranging digital exhibition affords attendees an opportunity to view works that are imbued with themes of disrupting the status quo and liberation, obliterating narratives of the old and boldly daring to construct and portray stories that will help shape what’s to come.

Through Harley’s detailed curation process, viewers will find themselves leaning into Black artists’ imagination and perspectives, which give way to their artistic depictions of Black life throughout the diaspora.

Scroll through the digital artist list below to see who is showcasing at 2025 Miami Art Week:

Omari Jesse’s work compels the viewer to meet him where his inspirations intersect. His meditative interrogation of life’s shared human experiences, and the cultures and identities found within it, shape his work and offer a textured perspective of everyday Black life that is presented in painting, collage and fashion mediums.

2. Melissa Alcena - Brooklyn, NY and Nassau, Bahamas

The photography of Melissa Alcena deftly captures the human form in a way that depicts both light and figure with an intimate sensitivity unique to her work. Her imagery illuminates the many layers of human existence while leaving space for the viewer’s senses to further expand on her imagery. Her artful and subtle blending of conceptual and documentary-style lenswork has garnered her a client portfolio that includes The New York Times, TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue China, Estée Lauder and NIKE.

3. Travion Payne - Miami, FL

Painting vivid, textured portraits that confront the complex realities Black men face, Travio Payne’s work touches on mental health, religion, colorism, homophobia, and masculinity. While the work centers Black male identity, the themes resonate far beyond it, using layered symbolism to reveal multiple interpretations beneath each image.

4. Leon Msipa - Cape Town, South Africa

Leon Msipa fuses rich digital and traditional techniques to craft boldly expressive portraits that merge cultural nods, music icons and imaginative visuals into one seamless universe.

5. Vanessa Florence- London, United Kingdom

Vanessa Florence is a multidisciplinary creative who specializes in mixed media rooted in the essence of the soul and memory. Florence offers viewers a vibrant palette of visual storytelling.

6. Brandon Barry Brown - Los Angeles, CA

Brandon Barry Brown’s work ranges from figurative painting and portraiture to mixed media, highlighting the spirit of resistance that is inherent within marginalized communities. The Buffalo, NY native’s imagery is rooted in the tradition of defying stereotypes that misrepresent Black and brown voices.

7. Michele Pierson - Philadelphia, PA

To label Michele Pierson’s work as "otherworldly" wouldn’t be a misnomer, but it would be a severe understatement and only partially correct. Her works oscillate between the celestial and the earthly. From cosmic landscapes to stylized portraits and still life altars, each painting compels the viewer to sense it as an expansion.

8. LeXander Bryant - Nashville, TN

LeXander Bryant is an Alabama-born photographer and visual artist based in Nashville, TN. Focused on capturing the essence of Black folks, particularly in the American South, his work centers around the documentation and design of the Black experience through stories of triumph, resilience, and cultural identity.

9. Dakarai Akil - Los Angeles, CA

Dakarai Akil’s compositions are intimate explorations of Afrosurrealism, offering viewers a unique perspective that challenges conventional worldviews. His work emphasizes color, shape, and composition to create distinct and thought-provoking visual conversations.

10. John Alleyne - New Orleans, LA

John Alleyne -- born in St. John, Barbados -- is an artist, educator, and curator living and working in New Orleans, LA.

Through self-portraiture, found portraiture, experimental silkscreen-collage and the enduring legacy of his Caribbean heritage, Alleyne explores an alternative blueprint to protecting and caring for the Black body. His work challenges colonialism, social injustice, and stereotypes while reclaiming narratives and beauty standards as well as celebrating the resistance of mainstream societal norms.

11. Brandon Clarke- Miami, FL

Brandon Clarke’s textured work investigates the intersections of identity, memory, and historical narrative. Drawing from his background in architecture, he uses structure, form and material as frameworks to build meaning. Clarke’s signature technique, working on the reverse side of the canvas, invites viewers to look beyond the surface and confront the hidden layers of history and self.

Currently a student at the Rhode Island School of Design, Melat Miranda-Ramirez is pursuing her BFA in painting. Through her hair braid art, Miranda-Ramirez explores identity, culture, and power. For her, braids are a declaration of self-love and a link to her heritage. In a society that often overlooks Black bodies, her art serves as a form of resistance.

13. Grei Booker - Newark, NJ

Grei Booker aka "GravyMadeIt" is a mixed media artist based in Newark, NJ. Booker’s work is heavily inspired by a deep appreciation of music and Black culture. Mixing different mediums and techniques allows Booker to create a multidimensional and layered reflection of the diverse and dynamic world around us.

14. Neal Hamilton - Miami, FL

Neal Hamilton’s work lends itself to creating a harmonious discord and visual provocation that urges the viewer to contemplate the perspectives that lie within them and how those perspectives can and will shift throughout time. The vibrancy of his collective output thumbs the eye of the conventions that seek to confine us all.

15. Ruby Okoro - Lagos State, Nigeria

Ruby Okoro is a Lagos-based, self-taught visual artist whose vivid, conceptual photography explores identity, relationships and memory often using family, community and movement as his motifs.

16. Komikka Patton - Charlotte, NC

Komikka Patton is a 2D multimedia artist whose practice interrogates the intersections of futurism, transhumanism, mythology, and narrative construction. Her research-driven approach incorporates elements of folklore, mysticism, and speculative inquiry, creating a visual language that reflects both historical continuity and radical reimagination.

17. Paul Abbah - Abuja, Nigeria

Paul Abbah’s work rests at the edge of an unbridled, radical reimagining of life through his lens, which explores the fragility that lies at the intersection of time, hope, melancholy, faith and freedom.

18. Georgie Nakima - Charlotte, NC

Georgie Nakima is a multidisciplinary artist who was born in Eastern North Carolina and raised between New Bern and Charlotte, NC. Her practice merges art and science to carry conversations about Black futurity, well-being, and the resilience of nature.

19. Olamilekan Abatan - Lagos, Nigeria

Olamilekan Abatan’s usage of hyperrealism, along with traditional fabrics on paper, creates a depth that draws you into his textured depictions of the power of diasporic Black life.

20. Liv Latricia Habel - Copenhagen, Denmark

A documentary photographer, whose practice is rooted in creating space for Black interiority and complexity, Liv Latricia Habel’s body of work is an archival documentation of the multiplicity of Black existence. Her work is shaped by her experience as a Black woman in predominantly white environments.

21. Chidirim Nwaubani- London, United Kingdom

Inspired by the decoloniality movement and a desire to reclaim the narratives of cultural heritage, Chidirim Nwaubani’s work challenges the very foundations of how we view and interact with cultural artifacts, questioning the validity of museums. Nwaubani’s imagery aims to change the public’s understanding of these institutions and how they have benefited from colonial systems.

22. Willonius Hatcher - New York, NY

Seamlessly blending humor with cutting-edge technology to redefine what it means to entertain, inspire, and innovate landed Willonius Hatcher on TIME Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in AI. A self-taught coder with a deep passion for technology, he sees AI not just as a tool but as a means of creative empowerment. By leveraging this technology, Hatcher has developed a rich portfolio of work, including AI-driven films, audio dramas, and music to help amplify underrepresented voices and marginalized perspectives.

23. Calvary Rogers - Brooklyn, NY

Calvary Rogers combines technology with design insights to reshape how people engage with AI, bridging the gap between high-tech innovation and everyday human experiences.

24. Deia Green - Los Angeles, CA

Inspired by André 3000’s exuberant declaration "The South got somethin’ to say," Deia Green presents work that honors that assertion by translating the multifaceted beauty of Southern Black culture into a single wearable art composition: grills. Through cross-medium interpretation, she reimagines cultural references: “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” by OutKast, Ernie Barnes' “The Sugar Shack,” Zora Neale Hurston's “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” Thomas Blackshear figurines, lightning bugs, sweet tea, honeysuckle, as a three-dimensional, functional piece.