REVOLT is returning to Art Basel!

Building on the success of last year’s activations, which attracted over 5,000 total attendees, REVOLT will deliver a powerful celebration of Black and Brown creativity, community and cultural currency, showcased at the REVOLT Art Fair exhibition and REVOLT House event.

Taking place from Dec. 4 - 6, the REVOLT Art Fair will transcend a traditional exhibition to redefine how Black and Brown creativity is experienced, celebrated, and valued. Following the curatorial theme of “Dual Currency: Defiance by Design,” the exhibition will serve as a visual declaration that Black creativity sets the terms, defines the market, and leads the cultural economy.

“Art Basel is more than a celebration of creativity -- it’s a celebration of culture, community, and the voices shaping the future,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “With the REVOLT Art Fair and REVOLT House, we’re putting Black and Brown creativity front and center and giving artists the stage they’ve earned, creating moments people will remember, and proving that culture moves, shapes, and leads.”

The exhibition will showcase the work of over 50 Black artists across physical displays throughout the space and a global artist spotlight on digital screens. Featured artists include Shani Crowe, Johnny Nelson, Daveed Baptiste, Estéban Whiteside, Uzumaki Cepeda, and more. Their work will serve as a curated affirmation of Afro-identity, reflecting the many dimensions of the Black experience.

“As a visual artist myself, I understand intimately that our work isn't just decoration; it's dialogue. It shifts perspectives, challenges systems, and rewrites narratives,” said Andre Woolery, EVP of In-House Creative Agency and Innovation at REVOLT. “We created REVOLT Art Fair with the knowledge that artists from the African diaspora deserve spaces where their visual narratives aren't just seen but valued as the cultural and economic forces they are.”

“As a curator, my mission is to create spaces where Black and Brown artists are not only seen, but celebrated as cultural innovators and economic drivers,” said Amy Andrieux, executive director and chief curator of MoCADA. “With the REVOLT Art Fair, we’re redefining how art from the African diaspora is experienced and using visual storytelling to spark dialogue, inspire imagination, and elevate voices that shape the global conversation.”

The three-day experience will conclude on Dec. 6 with the iconic REVOLT House closing party, an immersive celebration of art, commerce, and community. Featuring DJ performances, digital and AI-driven installations, and full access to the exhibition, attendees will experience the fair in a vibrant, high-energy setting.

The REVOLT Art Fair and REVOLT House will take place at Ice Palace Studios (71 NW 14th Street, Miami, FL, 33136). For more information on REVOLT’s Art Basel activations and to book tickets, please visit revoltartfair.com.