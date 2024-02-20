Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined
Photo: Appatunity

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined"

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” updates the iconic silhouette with a shiny new look.

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.20.2024

The latest model in the Air Jordan “Reimagined” series, the Air Jordan 4 Bred, is finally here to much hype and fanfare. Already one of the most beloved styles, the updated take on the classic silhouette first worn by His Airness Michael Jordan in 1989 takes the OG silhouette up a notch, depending on who you ask. After multiple previews as well as an early shock drop release, the highly anticipated and early contender for Sneaker of the Year arrives in full family sizing with more updated details than meets the eye. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined series

Appatunity

Let’s start with the most obvious update, the black leather upper that replaces the traditional nubuck upper of past releases, giving the sneaker a new natural shine. The premium leather material swap also adds weight to the silhouette coinciding with its thicker tongue and collar padding for a taller shoe that recalls the original 1989 version. As for the rest of the sneaker’s details, its support wings, grey midsole, iconic air bubble, and splashes of red on the outsole also stay true to its predecessors. Finally, finishing details like the beloved Jumpman in flight on the tongue, a classic hang tag, and Nike Air logo branding at the back heel complete the offering and remain faithful to the original silhouette.

Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined Nike

Appatunity

Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined heel

Appatunity

This launch marks the fifth time throughout its 35 years that the Air Jordan 4 Bred has been rereleased, continuing the new standard for OG models. Many still have the drop from 2019 and have been keen to compare the two models. What are your thoughts on the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”? Do you prefer the 2024 leather version or the 2019 Nubuck style?

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” was released on Feb. 17 for $215 and is available now at various retailers.
Revolt - New Episodes