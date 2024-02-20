The latest model in the Air Jordan “Reimagined” series, the Air Jordan 4 Bred, is finally here to much hype and fanfare. Already one of the most beloved styles, the updated take on the classic silhouette first worn by His Airness Michael Jordan in 1989 takes the OG silhouette up a notch, depending on who you ask. After multiple previews as well as an early shock drop release, the highly anticipated and early contender for Sneaker of the Year arrives in full family sizing with more updated details than meets the eye. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.