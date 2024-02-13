Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri
Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced insults "didn't really affect" her

Having been in the industry for several decades, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to critics: “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career.”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.13.2024

Before a “Saturday Night Live” airing on Feb. 3 starring Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez, old comments from the recent Golden Globe winner surfaced online. Although she made light of the situation during the episode, it was nonetheless an uncomfortable predicament.

Today (Feb. 13), Lopez publicly opened up about the incident for the first time during her cover story with Variety. She revealed that Edebiri visited her dressing room with a heartfelt apology. “She was mortified and very sweet,” the singer and actress said. 

Lopez continued, “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly, and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck, and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f**king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Despite the initial controversy, Lopez expressed that Edebiri’s comments didn’t hurt her feelings. “It’s funny,” she explained. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Variety (@variety)

During Edebiri’s appearance on a 2020 “Scam Goddess” podcast episode, she suggested that Lopez’s career was essentially a scam and doubted her vocal contributions to her music. “Well, that’s the thing: She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her album This Is Me…Now on Friday (Feb. 16). It will serve as a sequel to her 2002 LP, This Is Me…Then. The 13-song offering will be accompanied by a musical film and a documentary about its creation. Pre-release singles include “Can’t Get Enough” and the title track.

Revolt - New Episodes