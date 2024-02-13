Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced insults "didn't really affect" her
Having been in the industry for several decades, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to critics: “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career.”
Before a “Saturday Night Live” airing on Feb. 3 starring Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez, old comments from the recent Golden Globe winner surfaced online. Although she made light of the situation during the episode, it was nonetheless an uncomfortable predicament.
Today (Feb. 13), Lopez publicly opened up about the incident for the first time during her cover story with Variety. She revealed that Edebiri visited her dressing room with a heartfelt apology. “She was mortified and very sweet,” the singer and actress said.
Lopez continued, “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly, and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck, and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f**king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”
Despite the initial controversy, Lopez expressed that Edebiri’s comments didn’t hurt her feelings. “It’s funny,” she explained. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”
View this post on Instagram
During Edebiri’s appearance on a 2020 “Scam Goddess” podcast episode, she suggested that Lopez’s career was essentially a scam and doubted her vocal contributions to her music. “Well, that’s the thing: She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she said.
Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her album This Is Me…Now on Friday (Feb. 16). It will serve as a sequel to her 2002 LP, This Is Me…Then. The 13-song offering will be accompanied by a musical film and a documentary about its creation. Pre-release singles include “Can’t Get Enough” and the title track.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Rihanna's albums ranked
8 best Super Bowl performances
Trending
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show
Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.