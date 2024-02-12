Kendrick Lamar
Photo: C Brandon / Contributor via Getty Images

15 rappers with the best vocabulary

Their rich vocabularies not only set them apart but also contribute to the genre’s continual evolution.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  02.12.2024

At its core, Hip Hop is a poetic form of expression that goes beyond simple rhyme and rhythm. The following 15 rappers show themselves to be genuine wordsmiths, each crafting elaborate stories out of a wide range of terms. Their rich vocabularies not only set them apart but also contribute to the genre’s continual evolution. Fans can only anticipate the verbal masterpieces these artists will continue to deliver in the future. This list examines their poetic genius to see how they cleverly employ vocabulary to create compelling stories. 

From Pusha T to GZA, the lyricists mentioned below have proven they can’t be f**ked with on the mic.

1. T.I.

T.I., hailing from the South, effortlessly weaves intricate wordplay into his verses. Known for using his extensive vocabulary in real life and in music, he made the word “expeditiously” trend and ultimately named a podcast after this viral moment. His ability to blend street wisdom with a rich vocabulary has been showcased in tracks like “I’m A King,” where he painted vivid pictures with his words, creating a tapestry of storytelling. 

2. Nipsey Hussle

The late Nipsey Hussle added a distinct linguistic flair to the genre with his poetic lyricism. His song “Hussle & Motivate” was a great illustration of how he skillfully blended a wide vocabulary with street stories and LA slang to convey messages that cut beyond the beats. 

3. Nas

Nas has long been celebrated for his unparalleled lyrical dexterity. Songs like “N.Y. State of Mind” are prime examples of his skill in language. Every word is a masterfully composed work that displays his broad vocabulary and storytelling abilities. 

4. Eminem

Eminem is a renowned wordsmith who is recognized for his intricate rhyme schemes and lightning-fast delivery. He not only perfectly conveys the essence of struggle in “Lose Yourself,” but he also uses a wide range of different words to keep listeners on the edge of their seats. 

5. Twista

The only thing faster than Twista’s lightning-fast flow is his extensive vocabulary. His ability to switch between complex word configurations and intricate rhymes with ease is on display in “Adrenaline Rush,” leaving fans in awe of his verbal acrobatics. 

6. Ghostface Killah

As a member of Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah brings a distinctive style to the table. His word choices in “Ice Cream” with Raekwon showcase a fusion of street vernacular and a rich vocabulary, creating a lyrical landscape that reflects his unique storytelling ability. Ghostface is said to have 5,000-6,000 words in his vocabulary based on the rhymes he’s spit alone.  

7. André 3000

Beyond the norm, André 3000‘s lyrical genius is evident. He demonstrates his love of using unusual words in “Aquemini,” combining them in a way that defies Hip Hop conventions and demonstrates the importance of creativity in building a broad vocabulary.  

8. Rakim

Known as the God MC, Rakim transformed Hip Hop lyricism. His poetry is a masterwork of complex wordplay. In “Paid In Full,” Rakim skillfully blends a wide vocabulary with street knowledge. Rakim’s choice of words demonstrate his aptitude at fusing technical vocabulary with everyday speech. 

9. JAY-Z

JAY-Z’s ability to summon rhymes has cemented his status as one of the best. He puts together a variety of inspirational words in “Empire State of Mind,” which creates a striking portrait of New York City. “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothin’ you can’t do,” for instance. JAY-Z skillfully weaves metaphors and evocative language together to create a verbal tapestry that perfectly encapsulates his environment. 

10. GZA

GZA, a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, is known for his intricate lyricism. In “Liquid Swords,” he exhibits a command over language that is both complex and profound. GZA’s choice of words demonstrates his ability to use slang while maintaining a high level of linguistic sophistication.

11. Pusha T

Street stories are a common theme in Pusha T‘s gritty lyricism, but he also adds plenty of clever vocabulary to it. In “Numbers on the Boards,” he employs witty wordplay, such as “36 years of doin’ dirt like it’s Earth Day.” Pusha T’s play on “36” and “Earth Day” demonstrates his skill at combining uncommon references and clever word association. 

12. Aesop Rock

Aesop Rock is celebrated for his abstract and intricate wordplay. His use of metaphors and word choice challenges conventional Hip Hop norms, making him a standout in the world of abstract lyricism. In “Daylight,” he navigates complex themes with a unique vocabulary. 

13. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s skills on the mic are frequently compared to spoken word. He stands out for his ability to communicate difficult concepts using a large vocabulary. In To Pimp a Butterfly, Lamar depicts societal struggles in striking detail. “I remember you was conflicted, misusing your influence, sometimes I did the same,” he admits. 

14. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne‘s wit and proficient wordplay demonstrate his unmatched lyrical dexterity. In “A Milli,” Wayne flaunts this skill. “A millionaire, I’m a Young Money millionaire, tougher than Nigerian hair,” he raps. Weezy’s playful use of “Nigerian hair” not only showcases his command of language but also gives his verse a humorous touch.  

15. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco is renowned for taking a cerebral approach to Hip Hop, frequently exploring challenging topics. In “Words I Never Said,” he makes a potent language choice to address societal issues. “Sometimes, I’m like the only person I feel safe to tell it to, I’m locked inside a cell in me, I know that there’s a jail in you,” he raps. Lupe’s use of “jail” and the allusion of being a prisoner of his own thoughts demonstrate his skill at fusing different phrases and cultural references to create a song with lyrics that provoke introspection. 

Revolt - New Episodes