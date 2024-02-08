Conway The Machine shows support for Eminem after Benzino diss: "I’m always gonna ride with big bro"
The Griselda talent attempted to clear up confusion after being mentioned on Benzino’s “Rap Elvis.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Benzino responded to a recent Eminem diss with “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis,” the latter of which mentioned Conway The Machine’s separation from Shady Records. On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Conway hopped on Instagram to clarify any confusion created by the war of words on wax.
“Peace! I just wanted to speak on a few things. I heard the [Benzino] joint and I just need to clear this up for everybody. I didn’t leave Shady Records. Also, I never wanted to leave the label, my contracts were simply fulfilled,” the Buffalo emcee wrote. “And most importantly, I f**k with [Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Mike ‘Heron’ Herard, Shady Records, and 50 Cent].”
Conway continued, “And I could never feel any ill feelings towards Em and them n**gas. They gave some 35-year-old street n**gas from Buffalo that’s been shot in the head and did jail sentences a chance, and an opportunity to make it out the hood and take care of my family. So I’m forever thankful for that. So with that being said, if you’re having feelings or whatever towards bruh, leave me out of it please ’cause I’m always gonna ride with big bro.”
Back in 2022, Conway confirmed his status as a fully independent artist in an interview with Bootleg Kev. “I’m contractually done now,” he revealed. “Sitting right here, right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady, none of that s**t no more. It’s free agency right now, you heard? I need that supermax, man. I need that [Giannis Antetokounmpo] bag.” Conway’s most recent album, 2023’s Won’t He Do It, was released under his own Drumwork imprint with appearances from the likes of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Jozzy, Dave East, Fabolous, Sauce Walka, and artists signed to his label.
