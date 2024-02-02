Check out JT's new visual for "Sideways"

Today (Feb. 2), JT blessed her fans with a new single titled “Sideways,” which was produced by Ben10k and Danes Blood. As the chorus makes clear, the Florida talent isn’t concerned about anyone’s opinion.

“B**ch, I ain’t friendly, I don’t f**k with y’all b**ches/ Try to take who? It ain’t enough of y’all b**ches/ H**s so phony, got me lookin’ at ’em sideways, it’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days/ Pretty in the face, but my attitude stank, either way, these n**gas still goin’ to the bank/ B**ch, I’m up now, give a f**k what you think/ B**ch, I’m up now, give a f**k what you think…”

“Sideways” came with a matching visual that begins and ends with Smack DVD-styled footage of JT rapping and flexing in front of a camera. The rest of the clip shows her performing in different locations, including in the midst of a photoshoot and in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce.

As REVOLT previously reported, JT spoke to Kali Uchis about her future as a solo artist in a Q&A for Interview Magazine. In the feature, she revealed that an EP was the next step in her career.

“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound,” the City Girls star said. “I wanted to do that for my birthday [Dec. 3], but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”

Press play on “Sideways” below.