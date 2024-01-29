Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
As nostalgia continues to be one of the most accurate indicators of footwear success, adidas is banking on tapping into that feeling with their new Crazy IIInfinity silhouette. If the Crazy IIInfinity’s look is familiar to you, it’s because its predecessor, the Crazy 1s, was predominantly worn by Kobe Bryant during his early years as a Los Angeles Laker. Nearly 25 years after the Crazy 1’s debut, the Crazy IIInfinity still looks futuristic albeit with a few new tweaks that make the shoe more stylish vs. performance functioning. Let’s get into this week’s Kickin’ Facts review of the Silver Metallic colorway.
One can’t talk about the Crazy IIInfinity’s without first acknowledging its unique design. Its build references the original Crazy 1s, which dates back to the early 2000s before Kobe’s deal with Nike and before he adopted the alter ego Black Mamba. Its textile and synthetic mesh upper is clad in silver metallic mirroring the outside of a futuristic car with its contrasting cream toe box reminiscent of the classic adidas superstar. Updating and distancing itself from the Crazy 1s silhouette, it features a new zip shroud that covers its lacing system followed by the indented adidas three-striped logo on its outer shells. Final details include additional logo branding that can be found in its insole, outsole, back heel, and black sneaker box.
Adidas is doubling down on the nostalgia angle with diverse colorways and new versions of the Crazy silhouettes scheduled to drop this year and artists like Kendrick Lamar are catching on. Recently, he wore a pair of Crazy 8s during Paris Fashion Week to the Chanel Couture show, which catapulted the retro silhouette in front of many new eyes. What are your thoughts on the adidas Crazy IIInfinity in metallic silver? Would you cop?
The adidas Crazy IIInfinity “Silver Metallic” shoes were released on Dec. 22, 2023 for $160 and are available now at various retailers and adidas.com.
