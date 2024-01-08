Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 most anticipated sneaker drops of 2024
The new year is off to a racing start with countless new sneakers scheduled to drop and many surprises sure to keep us on our toes.
The new year is off to a racing start with countless new sneakers scheduled to drop and many surprises sure to keep us on our toes. Expect plenty of Jordans, Adidas, New Balances, Pumas — you know, the norm — but also a bevy of high fashion releases. For the most part, I’m looking forward to unexpected collaborations because many from last year shifted the paradigm with great design and storytelling. I also got wind that a few of y’all weren’t too pleased with my mostly Nike top 10 sneakers of the year list. So hopefully, this new list below is to your liking.
Let’s get into the 11 most anticipated sneaker drops of 2024!
1. Nike Air Clogposite
View this post on Instagram
The Nike Air Clogposite will make its return after decades in three new colorways and I can’t help but think the popularity of the Martine Rose Mule MR4 played a huge part in bringing back this style. It has all the makings of the classic and beloved Flightposite sans the back build in addition to a rumored collab with hype brand Supreme. Something about this renewed model gives the perfect mix of sportswear and fashion. I can’t wait to see how these pairs do on the market.
2. YZY PODS
View this post on Instagram
“Don’t bend the rules, fold em!” That’s the slogan from the rollout of the latest footwear innovation from the incomparable and provocative Kanye West aka Ye. He returns to the footwear industry he once dominated with his first new silhouette since his acrimonious split from Adidas. The YZY PODS are a black sock-like invention that comes in three sizes only- very one size fits all! I know, it’s provocative! But it gets the people going! Be on the lookout for a full review in the coming weeks.
3. New Balance 550 “Reimagined”
View this post on Instagram
It seems New Balance is readying its take on the reimagined trend, with the forthcoming release of three pairs of their signature 550 model. As a beloved silhouette that has been wildly popular and lucrative for the last couple of years, this next phase should speak to sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Many love the vintage look and feel of pre-aged sneakers and the NB 550 silhouette does that well on its own, so with this added pre-designed help, let’s see how far they can go.
4. LV Trainer Maxi Sneaker
View this post on Instagram
Pharrell’s first collection for Louis Vuitton has finally hit the stores and there are sneakers too! His new model, the LV Trainer Maxi Sneaker is an updated take on an LV classic, set in a bold array of colors just like the animated Creative Director. My color of choice is red, of course! This edition of the LV sneaker comes in alligator-printed calf leather in bold colors inspired by his S/S 2024 collection for the brand. Key features of this design are its oversized fit, tonal rubber outsole, and its luxurious detailing.
5. Clints “Oasis”
View this post on Instagram
Manchester-based brand Clints is readying its new “Oasis” model that picks off right where the TRL Footprints silhouette left off. While continuing with its dynamic and textured design model, the new one packs a new punch with heavily embossed lettering on the midsole and what looks like an elephant print across the back heel. This new model has all the makings of a bonafide hit. Step Correct is the motto!
6. Salehe Bembury x Crocs Juniper
View this post on Instagram
The guy who bought us the infamous Crocs Pollex Clog teased a new sneaker dubbed the Juniper. Salehe, who is known for his innovative and refreshing silhouettes, looks to have another must-have pair on his hands with its unique colorway and lacing system, Crocs’ signature foam, and translucent rubber outsole! No official word on when the pair will release, but many are expecting it to be this year with an outdoorsy campaign attached, given Salehe’s love for nature.
7. Air Jordan 4 Bred “Reimagined”
View this post on Instagram
One of the most hyped and talked about sneaker releases of 2024 is coming out in the first quarter. The Air Jordan 4 Bred “Reimagined” is the latest in the popular reimagined series and it’s already a shoo-in for the sneaker of the year debates. A beloved silhouette with aged detailing and a leather upper? You don’t get more anticipated than that! This release is a mandatory minimum of two pairs needed. Good luck trying to get these.
8. Reebok x Tobe Nwigwe
View this post on Instagram
Reebok and the Nigerian rapper/actor/singer/entrepreneur — too many other slashes to count — are starting the year off with new energy and a new partnership. While an official inaugural sneaker hasn’t been announced just yet, we can expect Tobe’s coming offerings and take on classic silhouettes to be bold and revolutionary, just like he is! He also teased a new brand titled “Chukwu” affiliated with the endeavor.
9. Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning”
View this post on Instagram
Surprisingly, with all the Jordan collaborators and retros rereleased over the years, no one tapped into the AJ 17 model. Well that changes this May because the AJ 17 Low “Lightning” pair finally returns. As one of the final silhouettes and a beloved favorite, it seems the Jordan brand is testing the market with these to see if there is demand for them. There’s also a slew of Jordan 17’s slated to hit the market this year including a rumored A Ma Maniere pair and the OG AJ17 “Varsity Red.” Let’s just hope the briefcase comes with it. Fingers crossed!
10. J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 “Rio”
View this post on Instagram
J Balvin is readying the counterpart to the “Medellin Sunset” Air Jordan 3 he released last year. This time in a dark and expressive “Rio” colorway. Named after his son, this pair switches the off-white upper for the blacked-out upper we see here with bold gradient detailing making for a strong pair. I can’t wait to see the rollout and the packaging it comes with because J Balvin always hits on the details.
11. Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack
View this post on Instagram
Travis Scott is finally readying his signature sneaker with Nike after countless surefire hits with favored Jordan silhouettes. We’ll finally see if the hype goes past the remakes or if he can live up to the hype like his acclaimed predecessors Kanye West and Pharrell. The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack features a classic Nike build with a cross strap and a meld of his beloved brown colorways. Look out for these to be released sometime in the Spring of this year. My bet is on Travis scoring another hit sneaker!
