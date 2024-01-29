On Jan. 26, Megan Thee Stallion set the world on fire with a new single titled “HISS,” a hard-hitting effort that effectively kicked off a war on wax with Nicki Minaj. On the aforementioned cut, the Houston talent delivers a line that mentions an important federal statute. “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law,” she rapped.

So, what is Megan’s Law (Pub.L. 104-145)? In short, it’s a federal law that requires law enforcement authorities to provide any and all information to the public regarding sex offenders. It was enacted in the mid-’90s along with several others, including the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act (Pub.L. 103-322), the Pam Lychner Sexual Offender Tracking and Identification Act of 1996 (Pub.L. 104-236), the Protection of Children From Sexual Predators Act of 1998 (Pub.L. 105–314), and the Campus Sex Crimes Prevention Act (Pub.L. 106-386), among many others. Before 1994, there was no federal law governing sex offender registration and notification in the United States.

Prior to the creation of Megan’s Law, the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act only made information about sex offenders available to law enforcement, and authorities would only share that information with the public when deemed necessary. That was the case until Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old from New Jersey, was raped and murdered in 1994 by her neighbor, 36-year-old Jesse K. Timmendequas, who had two prior child molestation offenses on his record.