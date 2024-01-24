On Monday (Jan. 24), Wiz Khalifa blessed his fans with a new freestyle over Veeze’s Ganger standout, “Not a Drill.” The Pat Swish and BeatsByTaz-produced instrumental served as the perfect backdrop for the Pittsburgh star’s hard-hitting bars about weed, women and wealth.

“N**ga wanna hide his hands / I’ma push the line for him / Smoke a whole pound of weed, so I’m always paranoid / Walk up on a grown man / Treat him like a little boy / What I’m smokin’ on is loud / What you smoke ain’t makin’ noise / If you thought I wasn’t on the top, you was misinformed / If you knew that b**ch was for the streets, what you kiss her for / If you wasn’t going to spark that weed, what you twist it for / If you ain’t trying to go get that money, what you in it for…”

Khalifa’s “Not A Drill Freestyle” comes with a self-directed clip that was shot by Matt Marks and Daniel Kusnir. Viewers can see the Taylor Gang head honcho catching vibes in a studio and also in an alley with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in view.

2023 was a busy year for Khalifa, thanks to full-length releases like See Ya, Khali Sober and Decisions. In that same year, he showed off his acting abilities in the biographical drama Spinning Gold, in which he played the role of the legendary George Clinton.

During an interview on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” the rapper reflected on the success of his breakout single, “Black and Yellow.” “That was just me representing my city. Everybody in Pittsburgh loves the city so much, so it was just my way of letting everybody know where I’m from,” he explained. “The Steelers just happened to go to the freaking Super Bowl that year… I knew I had a hit, and I was just willing to work with anybody that was making good music at that time.”

Press play on “Not A Drill Freestyle” below.