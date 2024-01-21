Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.
Dave Chappelle made it clear that he does not agree that Katt Williams’ viral interview downing some of his peers has been good for comedy. The veteran standup comic candidly spoke about Williams taking aim at Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey when he appeared on stage at the San Jose Improv on Friday (Jan. 19).
Chappelle shared the spotlight with headliner DeRay Davis as well as comedian Deon Cole. Though known for implementing a strict no-cellphone policy during his sets, that did not seem to be the case as segments of his comedic rant about Williams began to circulate on social media.
“What part of the game is this? He ethered n**gas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” said Chappelle. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”
The interview where the Friday After Next breakout star unleashed on Cedric, Harvey and Kevin Hart spared Chappelle. Still, the comedy GOAT expressed disappointment that the inflammatory remarks about some of Hollywood’s most successful Black comics seemed to be a form of deflection.
Impersonating Williams, Chapelle said, “‘F**k this one, and f**k that one, and f**k this one,’” before adding, “but, n**ga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about s**t that n**gas did to other n**gas but not about anything that n**gas did to him.” The Pimp Chronicles jokester’s allegations about peers include claims that parts of his life story and a well-known joke were respectively ripped by Harvey and Cedric. But the Emmy Award-winning entertainer is not the only comic to run into issues in the industry.
Chappelle continued, “If I told my story, it would break your heart… I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n**ga’s the arbiter of truth. Katt, listen, I f**k with Katt hard, but… DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?”
The Half Baked actor would go on to question why Williams would controversially call out his peers when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation,” he said. Both Cedric and Hart have addressed the highly talked about controversy; Harvey, however, has opted to not indulge the banter.
