Artists come and go, but the music that they create stays in rotation decades later. Sometimes it takes just one song to propel you to stardom, and sometimes that one song can take you further than a body of work ever would. One-hit wonders are artists who are only identified through one smash single. These tracks range from hidden gems to chart-topping successes. Think Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” bop or J-Kwon’s “Tipsy.”

Below are 25 beloved offerings from one-hit wonders. Each artist delivered an unforgettable song that continues to get us moving and singing at the top of our lungs.

1. “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison

Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack” is a timeless R&B track that skyrocketed him to fame in the spring of 1996. The song’s soulful groove and Morrison’s smooth vocals tell a tale of heartbreak and empowerment, making it a classic hit that continues to start the party up.

2. “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

A cultural phenomenon upon its release in August of 1990, Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” blended rap and pop elements. Despite criticisms for its similarity to Queen’s “Under Pressure,” the song’s catchy beat and memorable lyrics secured its place as one of the most iconic one-hit songs in Hip Hop history. With this track, Vanilla Ice also has the bragging rights of releasing the first Hip Hop single to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs

This dance-floor favorite from the ’90s features a catchy beat and infectious lyrics. “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s popularity surged with the viral Running Man Challenge on social media, giving it a second wave of notoriety in the 2010s and solidifying its status as a one-hit classic. Although he went uncredited, Lil Jon was among the producers of the offering, which was released on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Bass All-Stars compilation album.

4. “Freak Like Me” by Adina Howard

Adina Howard’s provocative and empowering anthem “Freak Like Me” took the R&B world by storm in the mid-’90s. The explicit lyrics and bold attitude made Howard’s song a hit. The offering has also been covered many times, most notably by the British girl group Sugababes in 2002.

5. “Caramel” by City High

“Caramel” was an instant hit upon its release in 2001, with undeniable sultry R&B vibes and smooth vocals. The single, which featured rapper Eve, was the second from City High’s self-titled debut album. Despite the group’s promising start with their first single “What Would You Do?,” they couldn’t replicate the success of this one-hit song, leaving “Caramel” as a nostalgic gem in the era’s musical landscape.

6. “Bed” by J. Holiday

J. Holiday’s sensual R&B hit “Bed” dominated the airwaves upon its release in June 2007. Showcasing smooth vocals and bedroom-ready lyrics, the song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No. 70 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2007 list. The track is J. Holiday’s highest-charting hit.

7. “Drank In My Cup” by Kirko Bangz

Kirko Bangz’s “Drank In My Cup” captured the essence of Houston’s Hip Hop sound in the early 2010s. While the song’s laid-back vibe and catchy hook were able to propel Bangz to fame, it remains his highest-charting single, reaching No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. The hit spawned a remix featuring 2 Chainz and Juelz Santana, as well as freestyles by various artists including Trey Songz and Tyga.

8. “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” by Blu Cantrell

Blu Cantrell’s revenge-themed anthem, “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!),” made a significant impact in the early 2000s with its empowering message and catchy chorus. The song features a sample of a snippet from Frank Sinatra’s “The Boys’ Night Out” and was nominated for a 2002 Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The hit peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee

Lumidee brought a reggae-infused sound to the early 2000s pop scene with “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).” The infectious chorus and the singer’s distinctive style earned her a spot in one-hit wonder history, especially since her subsequent releases didn’t achieve the same level of success. The song, released in May 2003, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also had an official remix featuring Busta Rhymes and Fabolous.

10. “This Is Why I’m Hot” by MIMS

“This Is Why I’m Hot” became an anthem for self-confidence and swagger in the mid-2000s Hip Hop landscape. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite its chart-topping success, MIMS struggled to replicate the hype, solidifying his status as a one-hit wonder.

11. “He’s Mine” by MoKenStef

Girl group MoKenStef released “He’s Mine” in 1995, and the song went on to peak at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is a sassy R&B hit that explores the theme of possessiveness in relationships. “He’s Mine” samples “Be Alright” by Zapp and “Do Me, Baby” by Prince. The trio’s harmonious vocals and confident attitude made it a standout smash hit. Despite the challenges of maintaining mainstream success, MoKenStef saw a renewed interest in the song as it recently experienced a resurgence when it trended on TikTok.

12. “Déjà Vu (Uptown Baby)” by Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz

Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s “Déjà Vu (Uptown Baby)” is a Hip Hop classic that samples Steely Dan’s “Black Cow.” The song, released in December 1997, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo’s bars and the track’s infectious energy propelled it to become a certified Platinum hit by 1998. The duo broke up in 1999, but the hit remains a nostalgic favorite.

13. “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District

“Teach Me How to Dougie” brought the West Coast dance craze to the entire country in 2010. Cali Swag District’s debut single peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy beat and the accompanying dance moves made the song a viral sensation, turning it into a cultural phenomenon and easily solidifying it as a memorable one-hit single.

14. “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

This 1996 song is a high-energy anthem that seamlessly blends Hip Hop and funk. DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat,” recorded at a nightclub in Philadelphia, contains an infectious horn riff and DJ Kool’s enthusiastic call-and-response style that makes it a party staple. The song was produced by DJ Kool, Funkmaster Flex and DJ Mark the 45 King. “Let Me Clear My Throat” peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

15. “Chicken Noodle Soup” by DJ Webstar and Young B.

DJ Webstar and Young B.’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” emerged as a viral dance craze upon its release in 2006. This track’s infectious beat and accompanying dance moves became a sensation that left a lasting impact on pop culture and earned the duo a moment in the spotlight. The song peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100.

16. “Tipsy” by J-Kwon

J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” became a party anthem in the early 2000s with its catchy hook and energetic beat. The track, released in 2004, propelled J-Kwon into the limelight. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

17. “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)” by Silentó

Everybody remembers the “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)” craze that took the world by storm in 2015 with its infectious dance moves and catchy hooks. The song’s popularity skyrocketed, but Silentó’s subsequent releases failed to capture the same magic, cementing him as a one-hit wonder in the realm of viral dance crazes.

18. “Tell Me” by Smilez and Southstar

Smilez and Southstar’s “Tell Me” is a catchy Hip Hop track from the early 2000s that gained popularity with its captivating chorus. Released in October 2002, the track, which featured uncredited vocals from Billy Lawrence, peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite initial success, the duo couldn’t sustain a mainstream presence.

19. “Pop, Lock & Drop It” by Huey

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” became a club favorite in the mid-2000s, showcasing the St. Louis rapper’s signature style. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a remix was also released featuring Bow Wow and T-Pain. Despite its success, Huey struggled to replicate a similar hit, but the song remains a cult classic.

20. “Chain Hang Low” by Jibbs

Jibbs’ “Chain Hang Low” fused Hip Hop and catchy melodies, creating a memorable hit in 2006. The track’s playful lyrics and infectious beat took the song to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The official remix featured Yung Joc, Lil Wayne, Lil Mont and Rich Boy.

21. “Party Like a Rockstar” by Shop Boyz

Shop Boyz’s debut single, “Party Like a Rockstar,” skyrocketed up the charts to No. 2 in 2007. The hit blended rock and Hip Hop elements, becoming a party scene anthem. Despite the initial success, the group became one-hit wonders in the mainstream music landscape as they struggled to replicate the magic of their debut.

22. “Heard It All Before” by Sunshine Anderson

When Sunshine Anderson’s soulful R&B hit was released in 2001, it resonated with audiences. Despite her powerful vocals and emotive delivery, Anderson remained a one-hit wonder, leaving “Heard It All Before” as her defining moment in the music industry. The song peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts.

23. “All Cried Out” by Allure

Allure’s “All Cried Out” featuring 112 is a classic R&B ballad from the ’90s that tugs at the heartstrings. The girl group was signed to Mariah Carey’s Crave Records; however, upon the label’s closing, Allure struggled to replicate the success.

24. “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” is a Hip Hop classic that celebrated curvy women and became a pop culture phenomenon in the early ’90s. Released in 1992, the song caused a lot of buzz with rave reviews and controversy. For a brief moment, the music video for the track was banned by MTV for its blatant lyrics and imagery of women’s buttocks. Despite that, the song rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a 1993 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. “Baby Got Back” is Sir Mix-A-Lot’s most recognizable hit, and can be heard throughout numerous movies and in modern-day music.

25. “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree

Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be” is a soulful and uplifting ballad from the early ’90s that became a chart-topping hit. Released in 1994, the song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite her powerful voice and positive message, Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be” was her only enduring contribution to the world of ’90s pop.