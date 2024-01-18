Lil Nas X gives fans a first look at his documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' in emotional trailer
During the two-minute trailer, Lil Nas X opened up about being a Black, queer performer and dealing with the public’s perception of him.
Lil Nas X’s eponymous documentary is slated to hit Max on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. EST. It’s expected to share the rapper’s meteoric rise to mainstream success in addition to touching on topics like his sexuality and the public perception around him.
Today (Jan. 18), Nas X released a first look at the movie via a two-minute trailer. It opened with the musician reflecting on his journey and being looked at as a “satanic devil.” Elsewhere, he discussed coming out as a gay man following 2018’s “Old Town Road.”
According to the press release, “The diaristic film is a remarkably intimate portrait of an artist on tour navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers. Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero captures one of today’s most provocative pop stars at a transformational point in his life, both on and off stage.”
“Shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access, the film follows Montero Hill, aka Lil Nas X, on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed ‘Long Live Montero’ show,” it continued.
Watch the teaser below.
Earlier this month, Nas X released the music video for “J CHRIST.” He was subsequently met with backlash from the Christian community and other rappers like Hurricane Chris and Lecrae.
Nas X issued a response via his Instagram on Monday (Jan. 15), where he addressed the criticism and explained that he had no ill intent. He said, “I wanted to not necessarily apologize, but I wanted to explain where my head’s at and where it’s been for the past week.” The artist continued, “I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn’t mean to mock. This wasn’t a ‘f**k you’ to you people [or] ‘f**k you to the Christians.’ It was not that.”
View this post on Instagram
