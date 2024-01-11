On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Deadline reported that Sanaa Lathan is looking to take on an infamous television personality as her next role.

In a series that’s being developed by Legendary Entertainment, the actress was tapped to star as Youree Dell Harris, who is best known as the faux psychic Miss Cleo. Lathan will also handle executive producer duties alongside former Sony Pictures Television Head of Drama Sharon Hall.

As Miss Cleo, Harris found fame in the ‘90s as an infomercial spokeswoman for the pay-per-minute call service Psychic Readers Network. The act, which included a fake Jamaican background, a tie-in book, and more, eventually drew in controversy over accusations of deceptive and fraudulent advertising. While the owners of Psychic Readers Network were later indicted, Harris managed to evade legal consequences. She later found work in other formats — including as the voice of Auntie Poulet in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — before passing away in 2016 at the age of 53.