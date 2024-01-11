Sanaa Lathan is reportedly starring in a new drama series about Miss Cleo
Lathan will also serve as executive producer for the project.
On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Deadline reported that Sanaa Lathan is looking to take on an infamous television personality as her next role.
In a series that’s being developed by Legendary Entertainment, the actress was tapped to star as Youree Dell Harris, who is best known as the faux psychic Miss Cleo. Lathan will also handle executive producer duties alongside former Sony Pictures Television Head of Drama Sharon Hall.
As Miss Cleo, Harris found fame in the ‘90s as an infomercial spokeswoman for the pay-per-minute call service Psychic Readers Network. The act, which included a fake Jamaican background, a tie-in book, and more, eventually drew in controversy over accusations of deceptive and fraudulent advertising. While the owners of Psychic Readers Network were later indicted, Harris managed to evade legal consequences. She later found work in other formats — including as the voice of Auntie Poulet in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — before passing away in 2016 at the age of 53.
In 2023, Lathan most recently appeared in the drama Young. Wild. Free. alongside Algee Smith, Sierra Capri, and Mike Epps, which was centered around a teenager’s rollercoaster life in Compton, CA. The independent film premiered at the Sundance Festival and — as its director, Thembi Banks, revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times — is in need of a distributor for a wider release.
“It has been a very challenging and tricky marketplace for indie films. For films in general, but especially for indie films and the types that come out of Sundance,” she explained. “We were blessed to get a good amount of offers, but it’s all about figuring out which offer makes the most sense for our film and our particular circumstances. And so that has been a very slow process, in my perspective, ‘cause I’m like, ‘Can we just get it out there?'”
