On Monday (Jan. 8), “Entertainment Tonight” shared an interview with JAY-Z that took place during the red carpet premiere of The Book of Clarence. In the short clip, reporter Nischelle Turner asked Hov about Usher‘s upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. “I think he’s gonna take his rightful place,” he said. “He’s one of the greatest performers [who] we’ve seen in our time and I think he’ll take his rightful place.

JAY-Z was also asked about the possibility of becoming a halftime show headliner himself, to which he expressed some surprise at the thought. “I don’t know. I thought it would be selfish to pick myself,” he humorously stated, referring to Roc Nation’s highly publicized NFL partnership that allows him to oversee which artists will perform at the sports event. “It’s too early. So maybe one year. Maybe.”