Today (Jan. 5), former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announced his bid for Congress. The Democrat, who became an outspoken figure after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack in 2021, is running in Maryland’s third Congressional District to fill the seat of outgoing Rep. John Sarbanes.

As part of his announcement, Dunn shared an Instagram video that loosely reenacted the insurrection, which a Congressional Committee stated was part of a plan by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory. “On this day, my role was as a Capitol Police officer,” he said in the chaotic clip while describing himself as “a father, a Marylander [and] a Democrat” who “swore an oath to protect our Constitution” and “democracy.”