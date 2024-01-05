Former officer who defended the Capitol during Jan. 6 attack announces bid for Congress
Harry Dunn is officially running as a Democrat in Maryland’s third Congressional District.
Today (Jan. 5), former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announced his bid for Congress. The Democrat, who became an outspoken figure after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack in 2021, is running in Maryland’s third Congressional District to fill the seat of outgoing Rep. John Sarbanes.
As part of his announcement, Dunn shared an Instagram video that loosely reenacted the insurrection, which a Congressional Committee stated was part of a plan by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory. “On this day, my role was as a Capitol Police officer,” he said in the chaotic clip while describing himself as “a father, a Marylander [and] a Democrat” who “swore an oath to protect our Constitution” and “democracy.”
“It’s what allowed me to protect some members of Congress, who I knew were bigots, who helped fan the flames that started all of this. I put country above self,” Dunn added. “The problem is [that] a lot of them didn’t. Some of the same people who stood behind us when we protected them went back on the floor of Congress and stood behind Trump. They voted to acquit him. And worst of all, they denied the violence and trauma that led to the deaths of some of my fellow officers.”
Dunn also appeared on MSNBC to further explain his decision to become a candidate for public office. “One of the things that I’ve always said and tried to live by is, ‘Until there’s nothing that can be done, there’s always something that can be done,’ and I feel like I’ve run my race with the Capitol Police,” he explained. “I think [that], on Jan. 6, it exposed how weak and fragile that [our democracy] is. And I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say — it may sound scary — but we are one election away from the extinction of democracy as we know it. Donald Trump said it himself that he is ready to be a dictator.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!