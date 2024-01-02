On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Nicole “Coco” Austin took to social media to celebrate her 23rd anniversary with husband Ice-T. “Here’s to 23 years with this guy! My rock! My diamond in the rough! Love you beyond,” she captioned a photo from their wedding.

On Monday (Jan. 1), Ice-T returned the sentiment with a couple of recent pics, one of which featured another Hip Hop peer. “Coco and I kept it sexy as usual for New Year’s Eve and our 23rd anniversary! [Naughty By Nature’s Treach] and I kept it Gangster,” he stated. “I wish nothing but the BEST for all of you! Stay healthy and make 2024 your year!”