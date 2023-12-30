Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio said he has filed a lawsuit against a hospital months after he claims a nurse allegedly revealed his location after he was shot in October.

The 25-year-old suffered a serious wound and broke multiple bones in his left foot after he was targeted and nearly gunned down by assailants after leaving a gas station near the Paxon School for Advanced Studies. At the time, the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office told told First Coast News “it appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him.”

In an interview with the “No Jumper” podcast, he recently revealed that his stay at U.F. Health Jacksonville, where he underwent surgery, was cut short when a nurse exposed his whereabouts. “I got a lawsuit with the hospital right now,” he said. “She got fired and all about that… I just got a letter about that s**t from the hospital, like, I’m saying, lawsuit.”

A breach of patient privacy, whether intentional or not, is a violation of HIPAA rules. Depending on the offense, it could result in termination, loss of their nursing license, criminal penalties, fines and imprisonment.

“I don’t know if she did it, like, intentionally or on some funny s**t or what she was on. But I know it wasn’t, like, the right intentions… I’m going through a lot of s**t; you wasn’t supposed to post that. You know who I am [and] what I got going on,” said the “List of Dead Opps” artist.

He learned that his safety at the medical facility had been compromised when several people began to reach out, warning him to leave the premises. “I ain’t never go back,” added Foolio. He declared that his hometown was the most dangerous for drill artists in the state of Florida.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Foolio was also the target of a 2021 shooting. He alleged that 100 shots were fired at him as he left a recording studio that November. He suffered a minor injury when a bullet grazed his leg. He was also shot at while in Texas in July 2020.